Michael J. Koerner Joins Investors Advisory Group, LLC

Investors Advisory Group, LLC is pleased to announce the addition of Michael J. Koerner, Financial Advisor to the team at IAG. Mike has been serving clients since 1998, most recently through Annex Wealth Management, helping them make decisions about their wealth management needs. As a former Architect, Mike realized the design was not his, but rather his client’s. He was merely the instrument behind it. He has carried this philosophy into financial services helping families and business owners plan their financial futures.

In 2016, he served as President of the FPA® of Wisconsin and the Board Chair in 2017. The Financial Planning Association® (FPA®) is the principal professional organization for CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ professionals, educators, financial services providers and students who seek advancement in this growing, dynamic profession.

In 2008, he started volunteering his time to Make a Difference – Wisconsin, a non-profit organization educating high school students about savings and banking and understanding credit. To date the program has been delivered to over 55,000 students throughout Wisconsin. Money success starts with an early foundation of financial literacy that can affect young people their entire life.

Mike and his wife, Sue, live in Brookfield raising their daughter, Kaelyn. They are also enjoying training and playing with their Black Lab, Rey. Mike enjoys the outdoors and trying to stay in shape. These activities involve family and friends as much as possible.

Investors Advisory Group (IAG) has been serving individual and corporate clients in the greater Milwaukee and Lake Country areas as well as throughout the United States since 1985. Owned and operated by Lori A. Watt and Susan C. Kuhlenbeck, IAG is a full service financial planning company. Securities offered through LPL Financial, member FINRA/SIPC. Investment advice offered through Investors Advisory Group, LLC, a registered investment advisor and separate entity from LPL Financial.