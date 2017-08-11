U.S. Lawns Hall of Fame Inductee Announced in Historic Williamsburg

Ben Harrell, U.S. Lawns Hall of Fame 2017 - NW Arkansas It’s all about the good relationships you build with the people around you.

Among the many awards presented at the three-day U.S. Lawns Annual Conference, held at the Williamsburg Lodge, was their most prestigious award - the U.S. Lawns Hall of Fame.

Surrounded on the stage by previous Hall of Fame inductees, Ben Harrell, franchise owner of U.S. Lawns NW Arkansas, thanked his family, fellow franchisees, and the Home Office team, as he received his award from President Ken Hutcheson.

The Hall of Fame recognizes franchise owners for outstanding and unselfish contributions to the success and growth of U.S. Lawns. This recognition is awarded to a franchise business operator who consistently contributes their time, talents and spirit to making their franchise business successful, while also inspiring and leading others to achieve success.

“I take great pride in retaining my employees, Ben commented. “I have a few of the same managers now that I hired when I first started my business back in 2005. And I’m sure we’ll be together for the long haul. Success is built on employee and customer retention. It’s all about the good relationships you build with the people around you.”

U.S. Lawns President Ken Hutcheson said, “Ben has always shown a consistent connection, passion and focus for his family, his employees, his customers, his community and his business. That kind of drive is what built this country and molded it into the most powerful nation in the world.”

About U.S. Lawns

Founded in 1986, U.S. Lawns services commercial customers through a nationwide franchise network in over 250 locations, providing professional grade, customized grounds care and snow & ice management services to corporate campuses, retail centers, industrial parks, multi-family residential communities and other commercial customers. For more information, visit http://www.USLawns.com and http://www.USLawnsFranchise.com.