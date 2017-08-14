In addition to people who have a wide array of food allergies and those on a low-carb lifestyle, VanillaDoodle offers something sweet to eat for people suffering with diabetes or Celiac disease, an immune reaction to eating gluten.

Carb O Chameleon today launched VanillaDoodle on Kickstarter– touted as the world’s best low-carb, gluten-free cookie available, especially for those suffering from food allergies, on a low carb diet or looking for something sweet to eat while maintaining a healthy lifestyle.

“There’s nothing else like it on the market today,” said Carb O Chameleon Founder Lisa Boccuti. “In addition to people who have a wide array of food allergies and those on a low-carb lifestyle, VanillaDoodle offers something sweet to eat for people suffering with diabetes or Celiac disease, an immune reaction to eating gluten.”

The VanillaDoodle has features sure to appeal to many people with any food limitations. The cookie is:



Low carb (one net carbohydrate)

Gluten-free

Sugar-free

Soy-free

Keto-friendly (mix of low carb and gluten-free)

Delicious

High fiber

High protein

Vegan (when made with vegan butter)

“Along with being delicious and without any funny aftertaste, it can also be used to make crusts, crumbles and layers in a wide array of desserts – so it’s very versatile in the kitchen,” she said.

Boccuti, a home baker, gained national exposure on the syndicated television show Dr. Oz a few years ago for a low carb crockpot recipe – and enjoyed appearing in a segment as a top-three finalist on the show’s recipe contest.

“When I began experiencing thyroid symptoms and gained some weight, I started eating a low-carb diet and that’s when I started experimenting in the kitchen to come up with recipes that were low-carb but delicious, too,” added Boccuti.

Over the last 11 years, she has experimented with making low carb dishes and desserts – noting that some of her attempts “came out really good, while others were inedible,” but it was always fun.

“I think of cooking like a science project, and I don’t get frustrated, I just remember that Thomas Edison made 1,000 attempts at inventing the light bulb before he was successful,” she said. “Also, my mother used to say ‘persistence pays off,’ and she was absolutely right. That kept me going and helped me create the ultimate low carb cookie. Now, millions of people with food allergies and food restrictions have a delicious cookie to savor and enjoy.”

To enjoy the VanillaDoodle, with all the flavor of a delicious cookie with zero guilt, visit the VanillaDoodle Campaign Page on Kickstarter.

About Carb O Chameleon

Carb O Chameleon is a New Jersey-based company that specializes in giving people who suffer with food allergies and restrictions with the best-tasting cookie ever! The company’s first product, a delicious cookie called the VanillaDoodle, contains a combination of 10 unique qualities including that it’s low carb, gluten free, sugar free, soy free, vegan, keto-friendly, high fiber, high protein, versatile and absolutely delicious. For more information, visit carbochameleon.com.