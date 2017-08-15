Freestyle Solutions is proud to be among the first order and inventory management systems to be a member of Shopify Plus’s Technology Partner Program. The Technology Partner Program is a curated and vetted list of industry leading technology and service partners across a wide variety of disciplines. As a member of the program, Freestyle Solutions will provide Plus merchants with an an integrated order and inventory management system, in addition to providing existing Freestyle Solutions customers with a robust, industry-leading commerce solution.

“Freestyle Solutions is excited to be working closely with Shopify Plus’s Technology Partner Program”, Fred Lizza, CEO of Freestyle Solutions stated. “We feel the combination of Shopify Plus and Freestyle’s Multichannel Order Manager system will help leading ecommerce and retail merchants accelerate their growth.”

“We are thrilled to welcome Freestyle Solutions to the Shopify Plus Technology Partner Program. This program recognizes the best-in- class solutions that, together with Shopify Plus, further enables the rapid growth and innovation possibilities of today’s modern merchant.” Jamie Sutton, Head of Technology Partnerships, Shopify Plus.

With Freestyle Solutions and Shopify Plus’s integration, you’ll be able to do the following:

Manage orders: Bring your orders into Freestyle Multichannel Order Manager, and process them from beginning to end.

Manage inventory: Manage your inventory values, manage low levels, generate purchase orders to replenish inventory to sell.

Manage customers: See customer sales history, and manage the interaction between a call-center representative.

Plus, much more!

About Freestyle Solutions:

Freestyle Solutions provides essential order, inventory and customer management solutions to growing multichannel retailers that integrate easily with eCommerce platforms to drive efficiency, productivity, insight and growth. Freestyle Solutions proven solutions enable small to medium sized retail fulfillment businesses to grow faster by expanding their eCommerce presence automating back office operations to manage critical aspects of their business: multichannel order management; inventory visibility control across multiple channels; drop ship management; rapid, reliable order fulfillment; customer management; integration with Magento, Bigcommerce, Shopify, eBay and more.

To find out more about M.O.M., click here.