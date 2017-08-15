Yusen Logistics named to Inbound Logistics' Top 100 3PLs for the seventh year in a row. “This recognition reflects our commitment to providing exceptional service to our customers and is a testament to the dedication and hard work of our team members,” said John Simonsen, Vice President, Corporate Development, Yusen Logistics.

Yusen Logistics (Americas) Inc. has been recognized as a leading third-party logistics service provider in 2017 by three industry publications.

For the seventh consecutive year, Yusen Logistics was named to Inbound Logistics’ Top 100 3PL Provider list. The magazine recognizes companies who, based on analysis by the editors, are best equipped to meet and exceed their readers’ needs for outsourced logistics services.

Food Logistics included Yusen Logistics on its Top 100 3PL and Cold Storage Provider list, which serves as a resource of 3PLs whose logistical solutions and services are critical for food and beverage shippers. This marks the third year in a row that Yusen Logistics has earned this honor.

For the first time, Yusen Logistics was recognized as one of America’s Leading 2017 3PLs by Global Trade magazine. The company was featured in the magazine’s E-Commerce/Omni Channel category. Global Trade selected the 3PLs based on a year’s worth of study that included their reputation in the industry and new initiatives and services provided, as well as exceptional excellence in doing what they do.

“It is an honor to be acknowledged as a top 3PL by these industry publications,” said John Simonsen, Vice President, Corporate Development, Yusen Logistics. “This recognition reflects our commitment to providing exceptional service to our customers and is a testament to the dedication and hard work of our team members.”

Inbound Logistics is a leading trade magazine targeted toward business logistics and supply chain managers. The magazine's editorial mission is to help companies of all sizes better manage corporate resources by speeding and reducing inventory and supporting infrastructure, and better matching demand signals to supply lines. For more information, go to http://www.inboundlogistics.com.

Food Logistics is published by AC Business Media, a business-to-business media company that provides targeted content and comprehensive, integrated advertising and promotion opportunities for some of the world’s most recognized B2B brands. Its diverse portfolio serves the construction, logistics, supply chain and other industries with print, digital and custom products, events and social media. For more information, go to http://www.foodlogistics.com.

Global Trade is published by Abundant Life Media. Its mission is to educate and entertain its readers on ways to utilize the global marketplace to increase market share and corporate profits, through creative efficiencies in cargo transportation, banking, joint ventures, outsourcing and expansion opportunities. For more information, go to http://www.globaltrademag.com.

Yusen Logistics is a global logistics and transportation provider that delivers custom supply chain solutions through one of the largest air, ocean and land transportation networks. We have over 500 offices in 42 countries and regions, with more than 20,000 employees at your service. Combining our services gives you greater control over your supply chain. For more information, visit http://www.yusen-logistics.com.