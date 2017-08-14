An industry leader in payments technology We are super excited to be partnering with Merchant Consulting Group. This collaboration will couple Parkloco's analytics platform with secure and state-of-the-art payments technology.

Merchant Consulting Group (MCG), a premier payments technology company headquartered in Salem, MA, and Parkloco, a Boston, MA-based independent software vendor, confirmed an exclusive agreement to integrate payment acceptance into Parkloco’s cutting-edge parking-focused software solution.

Parkloco’s cloud-based platform shares real-time data with existing parking applications and navigation systems to establish a communication channel between parking lots and drivers.

Parkloco’s partnership with MCG allows them to enhance their end-user experience with the added feature and benefit of fast and secure payment acceptance. Additionally, parking structure owners who integrate their point-of-sale (POS) systems with Parkloco software would have the opportunity to receive additional analytics and cost-effective payment acceptance.

In partnering with MCG, Parkloco has bypassed the often complex, highly regulated and costly process of becoming a payment facilitator. Furthermore, working with MCG will provide Parkloco with an additional payments revenue stream.

Ultimately, this partnership will allow Parkloco to focus on continued development of their world-class parking business intelligence platform, while MCG manages the sensitive payment data, PCI compliance, and other payment industry regulations.

Merchant Consulting Group Founder and CEO, Jonathan Arst, commented, “We are very excited to partner and integrate with Parkloco, working together to achieve an omni-channel frictionless payment processing solution. We all understand the level of stress associated with event, airport, and downtown city parking. We look forward to combining our payments expertise with Parkloco’s innovative software to create a seamless parking experience.”

Parkloco Co-founder and CEO, Ronak Massand, commented, “We are super excited to be partnering with Merchant Consulting Group. This collaboration will couple Parkloco's analytics platform with secure and state-of-the-art payments technology. It has been fantastic working with MCG's team and we're really looking forward to building on this relationship to offer more exciting products in the future.”

About Merchant Consulting Group

Headquartered in Salem, Massachusetts, Merchant Consulting Group (MCG) is a premier payments technology company. MCG works with and invests in technology and fintech startups, while advising on omni-channel payment strategies. Since 2005, MCG has maintained the highest standards of service and support in providing top-notch payment processing assistance to thousands of business owners across the country. For more information visit http://www.merchantconsultinggroup.com, or email service(at)merchantconsultinggroup(dot)com.

About Parkloco

Parkloco provides data analytics and business intelligence solutions to the parking industry. With national and regional engagements throughout the U.S., Parkloco envisions enabling its clients with leading edge access and business insights into its parking operations and trends. For more information, visit http://www.parkloco.com, or email info(at)parkloco(dot)com.