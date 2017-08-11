HS-UK Improving Outcomes Course

Haag-Streit UK (HS-UK), has finalised an exciting programme for its October ‘Improving Outcomes’ biometry courses, which includes lectures on topics such as; ‘Good biometry practice’, ‘TORIC IOL surgery’ and ‘IOL power calculation’.

The courses will also host practical, hands-on workshops which will support a range of subjects, including; IOL power calculators, editing IOL data, immersion ultrasound and TORIC IOL planning.

The first day will cover ‘Improving Outcomes’ standard biometry methods and the second will focus on more advanced techniques, enabling delegates to attend whichever day is more appropriate for their individual learning requirements.

Speakers for the event are confirmed as; Mr David Sculfor, Consultant Optometrist at Stoke Mandeville Hospital and Mr Peter Wilson, Consultant Ophthalmologist at NHS Fife & Forth Valley. Both are widely-recognised as experts in their field.

Attendees will be able to claim CPD points for each day of the event (CPD points have been applied for, please note that all previous ‘Improving Outcomes’ courses were awarded 7.5 CPD points).

The courses will take place on the 19th and 20th October 2017, the price for each course is just £100, which will include lunch at the Radisson Blu.

To book a place online, visit http://www.haagstreituk.com/improvingoutcomes or, for more information, please contact Victoria Chapman-Brown, HS-UK Clinical Education & Training Co-ordinator on (01279) 456256.

### Ends ###

For news media enquiries, please contact:

Erika Poole

Marketing Co-ordinator

Email: epoole(at)haag-streit-uk(dot)com

DDI: 01279 456260