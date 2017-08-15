"We have a great team at Inventronics and I am going to be working to make sure they have every opportunity to succeed,” said Miles

Inventronics announced today that the board of directors unanimously chose Marshall Miles as the company’s new chief executive officer. Miles will succeed Gary Hua who is stepping down as CEO but will retain the position of chairman of the board and devote his time as chief technical officer.

“I am both humbled and honored by this opportunity. I have worked with Gary at various companies and in various capacities for over 18 years. It is exciting to continue this relationship even as the roles change yet again. We have a great team at Inventronics and I am going to be working to make sure they have every opportunity to succeed,” said Miles.

Miles joined Inventronics in 2009 as vice president of business development. During Inventronics formative years, he led the international business development while contributing to the strategic direction of the company. To meet the demands of rapidly growing global sales, he established subsidiaries in the United States and Europe to provide better customer service, technical support and local inventory in these key regions. His leadership and execution has helped establish the company as a premier supplier of LED drivers serving customers in over 50 different countries.

Hua noted, “With the company successfully going public, it was the right time for a smooth transition. I’ve had the opportunity to work with Marshall for many years and am confident in his ability to drive Inventronics’ success in the future.”

Miles has well over 30 years of experience in the technical sector. He has spent more than 25 years in the field of power electronics and is a past board member and president of the Power Sources Manufacturers Association. Miles earned a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering at the University of Oklahoma, a master of business administration degree from Oklahoma City University and a master’s degree in electrical engineering at Clemson University.

