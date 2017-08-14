UNCF Walks the Walk for Education—Benefiting Deserving Ohio Students

WHAT: The Northern Ohio office of UNCF will host its third annual 5K walk/run for education on Saturday, August 19, at North Chagrin Reservation, Strawberry Fields at 7:30 a.m. The event is a signature fundraiser that brings the community together to invest in better futures for deserving Ohio students. Last year, $11,000 was raised to assist thousands of students in pursuit of a higher education.

Tam Nickerson will serve as chair of this year’s walk. The grand marshals for the event are radio personality Bijou Star of Z107.9FM (a Howard University alumnae), community activist and Bethune-Cookman alum Honey Bell Bey and Commander Deirdre Jones of the Cleveland Police Department.

The success of annual events such as these relies heavily on the support garnered from the community, including corporate partners and friends of UNCF that believe in the mission of investing in today’s youth. Sponsors and partners of the third annual 5k walk/run are Pepsi, Dick’s Sporting Goods, Dave’s Supermarket, Bruegger’s Bagels, Kamron Khan Photography and Fresh Thyme Farmers Market. The event is once again being hosted by the UNCF Northern Ohio Inter-Alumni Council.

WHO: UNCF and the Northern Ohio Inter-Alumni Council

WHEN: Saturday, August 19; 7:30 a.m.

WHERE: Cleveland Metroparks, North Chagrin Reservation – Strawberry Fields

To register or for more information on how you can support the Northern Ohio office of UNCF, visit uncf.org/Cleveland or contact tiamarshae.sanford(at)uncf.org at 216.781. 8623

About UNCF

UNCF (United Negro College Fund) is the nation's largest and most effective minority education organization. To serve youth, the community and the nation, UNCF supports students' education and development through scholarships and other programs, strengthens its 37 member colleges and universities, and advocates for the importance of minority education and college readiness. UNCF institutions and other historically black colleges and universities are highly effective, awarding nearly 20 percent of African American baccalaureate degrees. UNCF awards more than $100 million in scholarships annually and administers more than 400 programs, including scholarship, internship and fellowship, mentoring, summer enrichment, and curriculum and faculty development programs. Its logo features the UNCF torch of leadership in education and its widely recognized motto, “A mind is a terrible thing to waste, but a wonderful thing to invest in.”® Today, UNCF supports more than 60,000 students at more than 1,100 colleges and universities. Learn more at UNCF.org, or for continuous news and updates, follow UNCF on Twitter @UNCF.