Certrec Announces Successful Completion of Type 2 SOC 2 Examination

Certrec Corporation, a leading licensing and regulatory compliance provider for NRC and NERC compliance, announced today it has successfully completed a Type 2 SOC 2 examination.

SOC 2 reports are attestation reports that opine on controls at a service organization relevant to the security, availability, or processing integrity of a system (security, availability, and/or processing integrity principles) or the confidentiality or privacy of the information processed for the user entities (confidentiality or privacy principles). Of the five Trust Services principles, Certrec was examined against the following principles for the review period of July 1, 2016, to June 30, 2017:

Security - The system is protected against unauthorized access, use, or modification.

Availability - The system is available for operation and use as committed or agreed.

Confidentiality - Information designated as confidential is protected as committed or agreed.

By engaging an independent CPA to examine and report on a service organization’s controls, service organizations can respond to meet the needs of their user entities and obtain an objective evaluation of the effectiveness of controls that address operations and compliance.

“We take threats to the availability, security, and confidentiality of our clients’ information seriously,” says Ted Enos, President of Certrec. “We lead our Industries in Data Protection and Security by investing in third party examinations and certifications of our compliance to the most stringent standards and controls,” says Enos.

Cyber security threats are becoming more prevalent in the industries we support. Our organization is committed to maintaining or exceeding our current levels of service and thus performing the Type 2 SOC 2 examination each year in the future.

“Our clients are assured that our web-based tools, information storage solutions, and physical security are protected by comprehensive information security controls, risk management practices, and the prevention of IT architecture security risks,” says Enos.

CERTREC

Founded in 1988, Certrec is an engineering and technology based organization providing regulatory support services in the electric power industry. With over 1,000 cumulative years of direct industry experience (including nuclear, fossil, and renewables), Certrec has developed exceptional capabilities to support regulatory activities emanating from regulatory entities such as the Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC), North American Electric Reliability Corporation and Regional Entities (NERC), Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), and other regulatory agencies. Certrec's Office of Licensing and Compliance (OLC), Office of Assessment and Recovery (OAR), Office of NERC Compliance (ONC), and Office of New Plant (ONP) services are used by utilities and entities across the United States to help manage the regulatory process to their advantage.

Certrec offers support from highly skilled and experienced industry professionals including degrees in a variety of engineering disciplines (Civil, Electrical, Mechanical, and Nuclear). Additionally, Certrec's staff has multiple degreed personnel in physics, communications, a variety of MBAs, and information technology. This highly skilled team of personnel has direct working experience in all regulatory areas of licensing, compliance, and engineering including nuclear, fossil, and renewable generation and transmission.

For over 25 years, Certrec has been utilizing its hundreds of years of industry experience to help clients develop and manage solutions to complex regulatory issues. Combining this direct industry experience with Certrec's Information Technology assets has led to development of technology-based solutions and tools directly targeted to the electric power industry and specifically focused on helping clients manage regulatory issues.