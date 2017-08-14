“The foundation in which we built in São Paulo and Colombia is so innovative and bold that we could not be more excited to bring this to New York”. Thais Marin, Co-Founder apArt Private Gallery.

apArt Private Gallery announces New York City location and the first ever Solo Art Exhibition “Terebintina”, by Brazilian artist Marcello Serpa Oct 5, 2017, from 7pm-11pm, Upper East Side Manhattan.

apArt is a private space where, through scheduled appointments, guests are able to appreciate, purchase or rent fine art as well as meet and engage in conversation with the emerging artists and designers exhibited at apArt.

Founded in São Paulo, Brazil by Thais Marin and her husband Artist Leo Macias, apArt is inspired by German collector Christian Boros’ initiative to transform a Berlin bunker into an art gallery, where he also lived. The great experience provided by apArt is its ability to enable art and its creator to come into contact with those who appreciate it.

With the focus on trendsetting, apArt Private Gallery host artists from all over the world who are able to live-in a creative environment and be inspired to develop their work, which later would be displayed in an exhibition. Additionally apArt focuses on non-art collectors educating them on how they can buy art and essentially become collectors.

“The foundation in which we built in São Paulo and Colombia is so innovative and bold that we could not be more excited to bring this to New York”. Thais Marin, Co-Founder apArt Private Gallery.

The Founder Thais Marin and Entrepreneur Maria Inês Moraes have partnered on apArt Private Gallery, which after its opening and success in Brazil and Colombia is taking place in New York, at Maria Inês apartment to launch apArt New York on October 5, 2017. The private Upper East Side space features over 4000 square feet of event space and will open its doors to host the opening of “Terebintina” (Turpentine), the first solo exhibition by Brazilian artist Marcello Serpa who will showcase his acrylic on canvas works from October 5, 2017, to December 5, 2017.

“apArt's purpose is to connect creators and appreciators where they can meet and spend time with the artists. An interesting aspect of apArt’s gallery is to show there is the option to rent affordable, fine works of art and design." Maria Inês Moraes, Partner in apArt Private Gallery NY.

The exhibition will be “Invite Only” with a pre-exhibit press hour from 6pm-7pm. Opening night festivities will include a performance by Brazilian recording artist, Maria Gadu. While the event is not open to the general public, the public can schedule visits by emailing apart(at)apartprivategallery(dot)com. Additional details pertaining to the event and exhibition will be released within the coming weeks. For more information on apArt please visit http://www.apArtprivategallery.com. For media requests please contact Ahlilah Longmire Ahlilahl(at)theteslagroup(dot)com.

ABOUT apART

apArt Private Gallery is an art gallery conversion within an apartment. The gallery provides a space for upcoming artists to expose their art to the general public giving them opportunities to become art appreciators, buyers, and consequently collectors. ApArt serves as a cultural hub that hosts a number of private events, book release parties, intimate pocket shows or pop-ups, and many other cultural events. http://www.apArtprivategallery.com. São Paulo Brazil, Bogota Colombia, New York.