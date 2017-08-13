Logo no tagline but what is most rewarding is keeping their clients happy.

We Insure Group, Inc., a Southeast Regional property/casualty insurance franchise company, opens a new office in Juno Beach, FL Agency Owner Ted Baker and Jason Heaney opened its doors on July 24, 2017.

It's no secret that We Insure has been expanding at a rapid rate in Florida and Georgia throughout the past 8 years. Even after such a short period of time in the industry, their presence is evident – with almost 300 associates, 80+ locations, and countless awards and achievements. They've made it known that this success stems from building and maintaining relationships – with their Carrier Partners, their insureds, and of course – their Agency Owners.

Their most recent addition to the team is one that they are especially proud of – Ted Baker and Jason Heaney of Juno Beach, FL. On July 21, 2017, Ted Baker and Jason Heaney officially became a We Insure agency owners and joined “Team WE.” Both Ted and Jason are experienced when it comes to selling insurance. They have both worked together for Liberty Mutual and have over

nine years of experience in the insurance industry. They truly enjoy helping people and their experience includes all lines of insurance; Auto, Home Commercial, Life and Annuities.

Over the course of their career, they have received numerous rewards for their service and production, but what is most rewarding is keeping their clients happy. Providing excellent and thorough service is their goal each and every day.

What are the advantages of being a We Insure agency owner as opposed to an independent agency owner?

We Insure has a fully licensed and trained service department at their corporate headquarters, so we no longer have to worry about that anymore. Market access is another obvious advantage. We Insure has partnered with over 100 insurance carriers in Florida, so we have an unlimited amount of choices to where we want to place a policy. Something like that not only makes our job easier, but it really benefits our customers. We Insure offers choices, and they want to save money – and that is exactly what we are able to offer them now.

Q: What excites you most about being a part of “Team WE”?

We Insure has such a different culture than I've ever come across. They treat their partners and employees like family – and that's something you can both see and feel when you walk into one of their offices. Being a part of something like that is really important. We truly believe that We Insure is invested in the success of our agency and our customers.

