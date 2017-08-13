As a result, Danella experienced significant safety enhancements, leading to fewer collisions, reduced litigation costs and enhanced profitability.

The construction industry constantly faces rising costs due to mounting insurance premiums, increased expenses related to claims and compliance with strict safety regulations.

To combat these challenges, Danella Companies, a provider of construction services to utility and railroad customers, implemented a video-based safety program in all vehicle types across its fleet—from vehicles driven by project managers to equipment driven by operators. As a result, Danella experienced significant safety enhancements, leading to fewer collisions, reduced litigation costs and enhanced profitability.



Join this live webinar to learn more, and to hear how Danella’s fleet experienced:



86-percent increase in seatbelt compliance

61-percent decrease in mobile device usage

70-percent decrease in speeding

Improved driver performance based on proactive coaching

This live event will be presented by Dave Pancoast, corporate safety director at Panella Companies.

The 1-hour, live webinar event includes a 45-minute presentation by Pancoast, followed by a 15-minute question-and-answer session.

About SmartDrive

SmartDrive Systems is an industry innovator, delivering driving performance solutions and transportation intelligence that transform fleet safety and operational efficiency. Its video analysis, predictive analytics and personalized performance program improve driving skills, lower costs and provide immediate ROI. SmartDrive offers a video-based safety program solution for fleets of every size across several industries. For more information, visit http://www.smartdrive.net/.

About Construction Business Owner

Construction Business Owner (CBO) is "The Leading Business Magazine for Contractors" and provides business management knowledge that is of practical value to owners of construction companies. CBO provides articles that inform owners and managers on accounting, finance, insurance, regulatory issues, human resources, bidding strategies, technology, jobsite safety, equipment management and industry statistics. Article authors are well-known professionals who specialize in the construction industry. CBO has been an industry leader for more than 13 years and has a BPA-audited circulation of more than 40,000 construction company owners, presidents and managers. The magazine also delivers bonus content and construction industry news through its website and weekly e-newsletter—CBO Alert. For more information, visit http://www.constructionbusinessowner.com/.