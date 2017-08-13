In this emerging economy, the skill gaps can be deep and wide. If you don’t have a plan in place to recruit and engage high performers, your company—and worse yet, your customers—could suffer from the exit of top talent.

Construction Business Owner, the leading business magazine for contractors, is pleased to announce a no-cost webinar presented in partnership with Viewpoint.

The live, online event, "Best Practices for Recruiting & Retention," will take place September 21, 2017, at 1 p.m. EST. Registration is free at http://www.constructionbusinessowner.com/webinars.

Recruit. Retain. Repeat. If only it was that easy. What is your organization doing to attract and retain employees? In this emerging economy, the skill gaps can be deep and wide. If business owners don’t have a plan in place to recruit and engage high performers, your company—and worse yet, its customers—could suffer from the exit of top talent.

In this webinar, attendees will learn how savvy companies hire, engage and retain employees by:



Casting a wide net to find the talent you seek

Engaging new hires by providing them the automation, technology and collaboration tools they expect

Utilizing engagement strategies that will reduce turnover

Using real performance data to drive decisions on succession planning and building your best team

This session will also include a firsthand look at the new Spectrum Talent Management features in the Spectrum suite.

The 1-hour, no-cost, live webinar includes a 45-minute presentation, followed by a 15-minute question-and-answer session.

Bryan May joined BirdDogHR in 1999. Prior to becoming the Vice President of Business Development, he held numerous positions in account management and sales. May has been instrumental in BirdDogHR’s product evolution from job boards to cloud-based integrated talent management software. He is the BirdDogHR expert on everything pertaining to recruitment, affirmative action, employee engagement and retention. A frequent speaker and talent management evangelist, May works with large groups and organizations that are looking to simplify and overcome complex HR issues.

Wayne Newitts has spent the last 25 years delivering technology solutions for business. Working as a design engineer, project manager and now, as director of marketing for Viewpoint, Newitts has spent the majority of those years developing and providing software and information technology for both the telecommunications and construction industries. Newitts is an electrical engineer by education, earning a degree from Texas A&M University.

Visit http://www.constructionbusinessowner.com/webinars to register today!

About Viewpoint

Viewpoint is a provider of innovative construction-specific software solutions to the global construction and capital project industries. Viewpoint creates the tools needed to improve project profitability and visibility, manage risk and effectively collaborate with the entire project team. For over 35 years Viewpoint has been committed to bringing information technology-based efficiencies to construction projects and their stakeholders, engaging in a highly collaborative process with customers to ensure every product and service addresses key industry issues. For more information, visit https://viewpoint.com/.

About Construction Business Owner

Construction Business Owner (CBO) is "The Leading Business Magazine for Contractors" and provides business management knowledge that is of practical value to owners of construction companies. CBO provides articles that inform owners and managers on accounting, finance, insurance, regulatory issues, human resources, bidding strategies, technology, jobsite safety, equipment management and industry statistics. Article authors are well-known professionals who specialize in the construction industry. CBO has been an industry leader for more than 12 years and has a BPA-audited circulation of more than 40,000 construction company owners, presidents and managers. The magazine also delivers bonus content and construction industry news through its weekly e-newsletter—CBO Alert. For more information, visit http://www.constructionbusinessowner.com/.