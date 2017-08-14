Vivicast Media (http://www.vivicastmedia.com), a pioneering leader in the distribution of full-service 4K High Dynamic Range (HDR) and Ultra High Definition (UHD) channels and all genres of programming to top satellite, streaming, and cable services worldwide, has entered the consumer arena with the launch of XK Content (http://xkcontent.com/), a website destination aimed at providing the public with the most comprehensive and current information available on 4K HDR/UHD television.

In addition to serving as a one-stop 4K HDR/UHD informational resource, XK Content is also an online marketplace for purchasing quality 4K UHD content, such as Blu-Ray discs engineered to Vivicast’s high standards, which will demonstrate the full capability of customers’ 4K HDR/UHD televisions.

XK Content encompasses a large array of articles on the most cutting-edge trends in 4K HDR/UHD technology, delivery, and content, including Streaming Boxes and Sticks, Understanding Retailer Tags, The Difference between 4k and UHD, among many more. Vivicast Media President Stuart Smitherman, one of the most sought-after 4K HDR/UHD speakers in the television industry, will serve as a primary contributor to the new site.

“As 4K HDR/UHD television continues to expand, so do questions about these growing technologies. XK Content is committed to bringing the public the most extensive and most current information on the 4K revolution available on the internet from a single source,” said Andrew Forsdick, CEO of Vivicast Media and Entertainment Group. “By visiting XK Content, visitors can access the kind of specific information that will help make them savvy consumers when it comes to purchasing their 4k HDR or UHD televisions.”

About Vivicast Media: Headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee, Vivicast Media serves as a recognized leader in the global distribution of the highest quality 4K programming from world-class independent production partners. Vivicast also ranks among the top tier of worldwide distribution companies representing 24/7 linear television networks offering a full-schedule lineup of 4K entertainment. As a pioneer in next-generation video technology, Vivicast was among the first to deliver linear content to the OTT market and continues its unparalleled commitment to format innovation through its distribution of 4K/Ultra HD programming to the global marketplace.

CONTACT:

SSA Public Relations

Steve Syatt

steve(at)ssapr.com

(818) 222-4000