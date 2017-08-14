TMW Systems today introduced TruETA™, a powerful new trip planning and execution tool that calculates estimated time of arrival for each stop along a commercial truck’s route. The company demonstrated the new solution during the 2017 PeopleNet and TMW in.sight User Conference + Expo in Nashville.

Available to users of TMW’s Innovative IES, TMW.Suite, TMWSuite and TruckMate transportation management solutions, TruETA is a cloud-based solution that automates the calculation of ETAs based on current vehicle position, PeopleNet® driver Hours of Service and real-time and predictive traffic patterns. The solution also generates Red-Yellow-Green alerts indicating the likelihood of each vehicle to meet its customers’ scheduled delivery times, reducing the need for dispatcher-driver phone calls and mobile communications messages.

“Hitting the customer’s delivery window is no longer an aspirational goal for carriers – it is imperative from a customer service score and financial standpoint,” said Ray West, senior vice president and general manager, TMS solutions for TMW. “TruETA helps eliminate much of the guesswork and manual data that comes with the trip planning process, and helps fleets reduce the risk of a dissatisfied customer.”

Commercial and private fleets can use TruETA to help reduce operating costs while improving on-time delivery performance, according to West. The tool replaces the “local knowledge” and manual data entry with automated, fact-based calculations derived from current vehicle location, updated Hours of Service information, and the PC*MILER® industry-standard commercial truck routing engine from ALK Technologies, which includes real-time and predictive traffic speeds along each assigned route. In addition, TruETA utilizes the ALK® Maps commercial mapping platform to visualize live traffic flows, as well as weather overlays of current conditions including radar, cloud cover, alerts and road surface conditions to quickly identify potential scheduling issues.

TruETA also accounts for required driver rest breaks and calculates remaining Hours of Service at each destination with PC*MILER’s Hours of Service planning engine to support accurate, advanced plans.

To learn more about TruETA and other transportation and logistics solutions from TMW Systems, contact your TMW representative or call (800) 401-6682.

About TMW Systems

TMW is a leading transportation software provider to commercial and private fleets, brokerage and 3PL organizations. Founded in 1983, TMW has focused on providing enterprise software to the transportation industry, including asset-based and non-asset-based operations as well as heavy-duty vehicle service centers. With offices in Cleveland, Dallas, Indianapolis, Nashville, Oklahoma City, Raleigh, and Vancouver, the company serves over 2,000 customers, including many of the largest, most sophisticated and complex transportation service companies in North America. TMW is a Trimble Company (NASDAQ: TRMB) and part of the international Transportation and Logistics Division.

###