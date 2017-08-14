The National Association of Healthcare Revenue Integrity (NAHRI) is dedicated to providing the healthcare revenue integrity community with the resources, networking, and education needed to foster this growing profession.

Revenue integrity professionals of all kinds are making positive changes for their hospitals and health systems, and now they can connect with each other as they forge the way. NAHRI is the place to ask questions, discuss strategies and standards, trade ideas, and access valuable resources.

“This is a very exciting time for the revenue integrity professional. The healthcare industry crosses multiple providers, specialties, and subspecialties that rely on staff with a unique and valuable skill set to ensure that revenue integrity is maintained and sustained within each facility, practice, or other organization,” said Debbie Mackaman, RHIA, CPCO, CCDS, regulatory specialist at HCPro. “NAHRI will provide a distinct platform for the profession to network and standardize an area of the healthcare industry that has been fragmented in the past; it will be a benefit for the patient, provider, and payer.”

NAHRI’s Advisory Board has recently announced its mission and values. “NAHRI’s mission is to enhance the revenue integrity profession through standards, advocacy, networking, and the promotion of shared knowledge and resources,” said Andrea Kraynak, CPC, director of NAHRI. “And I’m particularly proud of the strong values the Advisory Board has selected as standards for the organization.”

The Advisory Board has also recently released its definition of “revenue integrity”—a complex term without any previous industry standard.

“I am astounded at the work-to-date of our Advisory Board members, including the teamwork, collaboration, and sheer fun of defining revenue integrity and the mission, values, and objectives of NAHRI as a new professional organization,” said Valerie Rinkle, MPA, regulatory specialist at HCPro. “This is just a taste of what we will see as NAHRI launches. New and valuable resources and knowledge sharing will occur, something from which we all will benefit.”

Membership benefits include quarterly networking membership calls, access to a resource library, a dedicated networking forum, and a quarterly journal filled with valuable articles and content from board members, regulatory experts, and peers. Members will also receive a special discount on products and events such as the Revenue Integrity Symposium and Revenue Integrity and Chargemaster Boot Camps.

The association is also working on developing a credential so revenue integrity professionals can demonstrate expertise in the field.

For more information or to sign up to become a charter member, Click Here

About HCPro

HCPro, an H3.Group brand, is a leading provider of integrated information, education, training, and consulting products and services in the vital areas of healthcare regulation and compliance. HCPro is a pioneer in the delivery of web-based information, resources, and content on the business of healthcare to industry managers. HCPro has developed a series of unique internet-based solutions, including websites, online information centers, electronic product distribution, electronic site licenses, and strategic distribution alliances. Additional information can be found at http://www.hcpro.com.

For more information about HCPro and its offerings, please visit http://www.hcpro.com or call 800-650-6787.