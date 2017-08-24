As the organizations collaborate through the next phase of the San Bernardino Countywide Education Open Data Platform, it will provide transparency of, and access to, education data with the goal of improving conditions for youth countywide.

BrightBytes,® an end-to-end data integration and analysis platform, announced, today, a strategic partnership with San Bernardino County Superintendent of Schools (SBCSS), to guide the development of areas on the San Bernardino Countywide Education Open Data Platform. This public platform provides stakeholders across the county an opportunity to explore, visualize, and analyze data in multiple ways to build awareness and engagement, inform decision making, and improve educational outcomes for all students. Amidst the rising tide of accountability, this strategic partnership creates greater transparency by incorporating qualitative and quantitative data to ensure a comprehensive approach for success for every student. Together, BrightBytes and SBCSS will drive the County Schools’ vision and Cradle to Career (C2C) Roadmap through a collective impact approach for college and career readiness.

Central to County Schools’ mission to transform lives through education, this partnership will help the organization better support all 33 districts to improve academic, career, and personal and social readiness for all students from cradle to career and to provide transparency to community stakeholders across highly engaging dashboards. “We are excited about our new partnership with BrightBytes, which will allow County Schools to leverage BrightBytes’ expertise in sharing data with our stakeholders with the goal of helping to spur academic achievement,” County Superintendent Ted Alejandre said. With an aim to make information easy to understand, actionable, and research driven, BrightBytes was selected to help guide SBCSS with these efforts.

Already in use in one of five U.S. districts, BrightBytes has proven its merit in the K-12 data analytics space. Clarity®, its award-winning decision support platform, provides education organizations with seamless integration, research-driven analysis, and engaging data readability. The BrightBytes Early Insights system will be instrumental across the organization and provide valuable data to the Open Data Platform. The system uses a predictive analytics model that draws upon both the research-based indicators related to dropping out, college readiness, and County Schools’ historical data regarding at-risk students. The advanced algorithm can identify at-risk students as early as first grade, with better than 90 percent accuracy. BrightBytes’ solutions and partnership will help drive the Cradle to Career Roadmap to identify key success indicators related to a child's academic career and social readiness and depicts the collaborative continuum approach, in which families, educators, government, business, labor, faith and community-based organizations collectively act as pillars of support for students from cradle to career. This will better enable the sharing of data with internal departments, school districts, public/private agencies and other community stakeholders. The dashboard will combine data sources in support of the C2C roadmap so that educational institutions can be integrated into economic and job-creation efforts. Additionally, the dashboard will help inform the allocation of resources and support to ensure the opportunity gap is closed for all students.

Traci Burgess, CEO for BrightBytes, said, "BrightBytes’ deep experience in K-12 education data will be a critical component to County Schools’ three-year plan to build out the platform to focus on state and local priorities that describes goals, actions, services and expenditures to support student achievement. Providing contextual information around this plan is key to engage the community. As the organizations collaborate through the next phase of the San Bernardino Countywide Education Open Data Platform, it will provide transparency of, and access to, education data with the goal of engaging and informing public members and stakeholders and providing a continuum of services to improve conditions for youth countywide."

About San Bernardino County Superintendent Schools: With close to 2,000 employees, County Schools works in concert with the county’s 33 school districts, which are home to more than 406,000 K-12 students in more than 540 schools. SBCSS provides leadership and advocacy for public education, as well as an array of services supporting student achievement and accountability, including fiscal oversight; human resources/credentialing; information technology; and direct student instruction in preschool, alternative and special education classes.

About BrightBytes: BrightBytes provides the leading end-to-end data management solution for education organizations. Our platforms integrate, analyze, and organize complex data from multiple systems across research-based frameworks to deliver educative, engaging, and actionable visualized results that drive student learning.