Florida Hospital officially announced its continued sponsorship of the American Heart Association Go Red For Women Casting Call for the second consecutive year. The Association’s Casting Call empowers women to serve as health advocates by providing them a forum to create awareness by sharing their compelling personal stories of how they have been affected by heart disease and stroke. These brave women also contribute to a remarkable cause that promotes long-term heart healthy behaviors. According to the Association, every minute someone’s wife, mother, daughter or sister dies from heart disease, stroke or another form of cardiovascular disease (CVD).

Cardiovascular diseases have reached alarming and epidemic proportions. In fact, more women die from heart disease and stroke than men and too many women die each year because they are unaware that heart disease is their number one killer. The silver lining is that 80 percent of these cases can be prevented through education on making healthy lifestyle choices. The single most important action that women can take is to “know your numbers,” which includes being aware of blood pressure, cholesterol, blood sugar and body mass index. These numbers are important because they help medical providers determine a patient’s risk of developing angina, heart attack, stroke and peripheral artery disease. Other preventative measures to help prevent CVD are eating right, maintaining a healthy weight, staying active and stopping smoking.

“There are certain factors that affect only women such as pregnancy and female hormones that may put them at greater risk for heart disease. In addition, connective tissue diseases, coronary spasm, Takotsubo cardiomyopathy and associated heart failure are just a few examples of specific conditions surrounding heart disease that are more prevalent in women than in men. Furthermore, women tend to be underdiagnosed and undertreated when compared to men,” said Dr. Charles Lambert, Medical Director, Florida Hospital Pepin Heart Institute.

During the Go Red For Women Casting Call in 2017, thirty-five courageous and inspiring women joined Florida Hospital and the American Heart Association to share their heart or stroke story in hopes of helping other women. These personal accounts were recorded and featured during the 14th annual Tampa Bay Go Red For Women Luncheon held in May. During the luncheon Dr. Charles Lambert, Medical Director, Florida Hospital Tampa Pepin Heart Institute, presented the empowered survivors with a sash after they strutted down the red carpet to be recognized for their “heart of gold.” Florida Hospital is proud to be in collaboration with the Association recognizing that women possess the power to educate and save lives.

“The Go Red For Women Casting Call has changed lives. To hear these powerful stories firsthand – and to see the impact they’ve made on other women and men in the community – gives us hope that we can prevent and beat heart disease and stroke right here in Tampa Bay,” said Linda Simmons, Go Red For Women Chair and President and CEO of R. R. Simmons.

Whether you are a survivor, have made a significant lifestyle change, or have another personal connection to heart disease and stroke, Florida Hospital and the Association are inviting you to share your story. There will be two public Go Red For Women Casting Call events held on August 18 in Wesley Chapel and in Tampa on September 11. Ladies who attend and share their account at either event will be featured in a Casting Call video at the 15th Annual Go Red For Women Luncheon in February 2018. Additional Casting Call event details are provided below:



August 18, 2017 from 11 a.m.- 1 p.m. at Florida Hospital Wesley Chapel located at: 2600 Bruce B Downs Blvd, Wesley Chapel, FL 33544

September 11, 2017 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at Florida Hospital Pepin Heart Institute located at: 3100 E Fletcher Ave, Tampa, FL 33613

To learn more about this year’s Go Red For Women Casting Call or to reserve a spot please e-mail Aubrey Oyler at Aubrey.Oyler(at)heart(dot)org.

About Florida Hospital, Adventist Health System, West Florida Division

Florida Hospital, the West Florida Division of Adventist Health System, is a not-for-profit 1,295-bed hospital system composed of 9 hospitals including Florida Hospital Tampa/Florida Hospital Pepin Heart Institute, Florida Hospital Carrollwood, Florida Hospital at Connerton Long Term Acute Care, Florida Hospital North Pinellas, Florida Hospital Wesley Chapel, Florida Hospital Zephyrhills, Florida Hospital Heartland Medical Center Sebring, Florida Hospital Heartland Medical Center Lake Placid and Florida Hospital Wauchula. It also includes a free-standing ER in Palm Harbor. Part of the Adventist Health System, Florida Hospital is a leading health network comprised of 26 hospitals throughout the state. For more information, visit FloridaHospital.com

About the American Heart Association

The American Heart Association is devoted to saving people from heart disease and stroke – the two leading causes of death in the world. We team with millions of volunteers to fund innovative research, fight for stronger public health policies and provide lifesaving tools and information to prevent and treat these diseases. The Dallas-based association is the nation’s oldest and largest voluntary organization dedicated to fighting heart disease and stroke. To learn more or to get involved, call 1-800-AHA-USA1, visit heart.org or call any of our offices around the country. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.