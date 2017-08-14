“In an increasingly interconnected and complex world, global investors must understand geopolitics as well as economic fundamentals to succeed." – Ian Bremmer, Eurasia Group president

Eurasia Group is launching the first in a series of quarterly geopolitical risk courses for investors. After a successful pilot in the spring of 2017, the program will kick off on 21 September at Eurasia Group’s New York headquarters.

Today’s investors increasingly grapple with political risk, from the market impacts of the populist wave sweeping through Europe to how China will manage a precarious economic slowdown. Eurasia Group’s 2.5 hour executive education program will help investment professionals to gain an understanding of political risk and its influence on global markets, and identify political risks and opportunities that may impact their investment strategies.

“In an increasingly interconnected and complex world, global investors must understand geopolitics as well as economic fundamentals to succeed,” said Ian Bremmer, president of Eurasia Group. “This program will provide participants with the analytical tools to evaluate the key geopolitical events and trends that impact their decisions.”

By the end of the program, the participants should be able to:



Understand the key concepts in geopolitics

Anticipate the key geopolitical issues and capitalize on geopolitical scenarios

Prepare outlooks for (scheduled and sudden) key geopolitical events and trends

Incorporate geopolitical risk analysis techniques into their investments and strategy

To celebrate its launch, the program will be preceded by a reception with Bremmer, where he will discuss the top risks in today’s world.

The program has been accredited by the CFA Institute and qualifies for continuing education credits for CFA charter holders.

For more information and to register for the course, visit:

https://www.eurasiagroup.net/services/executive-education

