“This five-star rating reflects the unwavering commitment made by our Villa at Traverse Point team to making people better,” said Michelle Scherwinski, Chief Nursing Officer at Villa Healthcare.

The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) awarded Villa at Traverse Point a five-star rating for quality of care. The center is located at 2828 Concord Street, Traverse City, MI 49684 and was bought by Villa Healthcare in July 2015.

CMS created this five-star quality rating system to help consumers, their families and caregivers compare various nursing homes more easily. The survey evaluates each center’s health inspections, staffing/turnover and quality measures, which look at 11 different physical and clinical measures for nursing home residents to determine how well a nursing home is caring for its residents’ physical and clinical needs.

“This five-star rating reflects the unwavering commitment made by our Villa at Traverse Point team to making people better,” said Michelle Scherwinski, Chief Nursing Officer at Villa Healthcare. “The collaboration of employees across all departments, placing our residents at the center of all they do, is clearly reflected within these measured five-star quality outcomes.”

The Health Inspections category for the CMS rating contains information from the center’s last three years of surveys as well as findings gathered from inspectors who conduct an onsite inspection. The Staffing rating considers the turnover rate, number of hours of care provided on average to each guest by nursing staff and the differences in the levels of residents’ care needed in each nursing home.

“I’m very proud of the entire Villa at Traverse Point team and we’re very excited to receive this five-star rating from CMS,” said Josh Baumol, VPO of Michigan at Villa Healthcare. “This recognition illuminates Villa’s dedication to providing the highest quality of care to our guests, which wouldn’t be possible without our talented and caring staff.”

The Villa at Traverse Point recently earned the designation of a NICHE facility. Joining more than 680 healthcare organizations across the U.S., Canada, Bermuda, Singapore and Australia, the NICHE classification, formally known as Nurses Improving Care for Healthsystem Elders, demonstrates a center’s ability to provide excellent care for elder citizens.

Villa Healthcare

Villa Healthcare has decades of experience in nursing facility ownership and management, with 22 centers throughout the Midwest. Villa Healthcare’s goal is to improve the lives of all stakeholders: residents and their families, Villa staff, and hospital personnel. The company goes beyond simply providing resident-focused care; it aspires to make people better – staff and residents.

To learn more about Villa Healthcare, please visit villahc.com or call 847.440.2660.

###