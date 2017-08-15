TMW.Suite Fuel Dispatch, a solution favored by many fuel delivery carriers, fuel brokers and oilfield service companies, is now available with three additional features designed to help users streamline planning and dispatch operations and make informed decisions regarding existing and new market opportunities. The new capabilities were introduced today during the PeopleNet and TMW in.sight User Conference + Expo in Nashville.

The TMW.Suite Fuel Dispatch module now features a timesaving capability to simultaneously perform multiple commodity product code changes. Users can now select one or more sites and update the corresponding codes. This feature also automatically updates existing orders for each of the sites. Mass updates of commodities are particularly useful in regions where fuel formulations change by season. Commodity changes can be scheduled for future dates, as well.

Also new to Fuel Dispatch is an interactive re-forecasting feature that allows dispatchers to assess the overall effect on projected deliveries if a current available order were changed. Dispatchers can use this feature to adjust for special market conditions or situations that require a change to one or more loads. Current-state and re-forecasted orders are displayed on a new order grid within the Dispatch Dashboard and Call On Demand Order Entry screen.

TMW also announced the expansion of its Reveal Series of business intelligence and data analytics tools for oilfield service companies and fuel delivery carriers. Users can now leverage Reveal Series analytics to build solutions that isolate abnormal rack and delivery point dwell times; analyze driver and asset performance; develop time-based metrics to reduce delivery delays during peak traffic or busy seasons; and establish trip standards by time of day, week, month, or season. TMW’s Reveal Series data warehouse aggregates all orders, stops, commodities, quantities, stop date times, freight volumes and other information for fuel delivery and oilfield gathering operations.

“Each of these new capabilities extends the breadth and value of TMW.Suite software into operational areas that are ripe for improvement,” said David Wangler, president of TMW Systems. “Well service businesses and downstream fuel delivery fleets can respond more quickly to changing market and operational conditions to improve overall customer service levels by using the new capabilities of this powerful software.”

For more information regarding TMW.Suite software for the energy and fuel delivery markets, contact your TMW representative or call (800) 401-6682.

