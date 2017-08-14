Every year, millions of dollars are wrongly allocated for poorly characterized and performing antibodies. Key researchers in the antibody community have recently come together to address this antibody crisis and develop standards to ensure proper characterization and consistency for antibodies in the laboratory.

The team at Thermo Fisher Scientific has arranged for an educational panel discussion with leading scientific experts. They will discuss the antibody reproducibility crisis and proposed testing standards for antibodies to ensure they’re binding to the intended targets. Panel members include the following speakers:



Aled Edwards, PhD

CEO, Structural Genomics Consortium, University of Toronto, Toronto, Ontario, Canada; International Working Group for Antibody Validation (IWGAV) member



Matt Baker

Director of Strategy and Partnering for Antibodies and Immunoassay, Biosciences Division, Thermo Fisher Scientific



Anita Bandrowski, PhD

Scientific Lead, Neuroscience Information Framework, Center for Research in Biological Systems, University of California at San Diego, San Diego, California, USA; Founder and CEO of SciCrunc



Paul K. Wallace, PhD

Professor of Oncology, and Director, Flow and Image Cytometry Facility, Roswell Park Cancer Institute, Buffalo, NY, USA; Associate Professor of Pathology, State University of New York at Buff



John Rogers, PhD

Senior R&D Manager, Mass Spectrometry Reagents, Protein and Cell Analysis, Biosciences Division, Thermo Scientific



Christoph Hergersberg, PhD (Moderator)

Vice President of R&D for Protein and Cell Analysis, and Antibodies and Immunoassays, Biosciences Division, Thermo Fisher Scientific

LabRoots will host the webinar September 12, 2017, beginning at 8:00am PDT, 11:00am EDT. To learn more about this event or to register for free, click here.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. is the world leader in serving science, with revenues of $17 billion and more than 50,000 employees in 50 countries. Our mission is to enable our customers to make the world healthier, cleaner and safer. We help our customers accelerate life sciences research, solve complex analytical challenges, improve patient diagnostics and increase laboratory productivity. Through our premier brands – Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific and Unity Lab Services – we offer an unmatched combination of innovative technologies, purchasing convenience and comprehensive support. For more information, please visit http://www.thermofisher.com.

About LabRoots

LabRoots is the leading scientific social networking website, which provides daily scientific trending news and science-themed apparel, as well as produces educational virtual events and webinars, on the latest discoveries and advancements in science. Contributing to the advancement of science through content sharing capabilities, LabRoots is a powerful advocate in amplifying global networks and communities. Founded in 2008, LabRoots emphasizes digital innovation in scientific collaboration and learning, and is a primary source for current scientific news, webinars, virtual conferences, and more. LabRoots has grown into the world’s largest series of virtual events within the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics community.