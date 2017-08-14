In 1992, the Texas Association of Builders launched the Star Awards which represented the only statewide tribute to excellence in home building. Since then, the highly-coveted Star Awards have been presented annually to recognize builders, remodelers, architects, designers, sales and marketing professionals, and industry leaders in Texas in more than 100 categories.

This year’s awards were presented on August 3rd in conjunction with the Sunbelt Builders Show™ in Dallas, Texas. StrucSure Home Warranty is proud to congratulate the following builder members for their achievements and contributions to the homebuilding industry:

Classic Urban Homes, Dallas, TX

Custom Builder - Best Kitchen - $750K - $1M | Custom Builder - Best Master Bathroom - $750K - $1M | Custom Builder - Best New Custom Home - $750K - $1M

Gehan Homes, Addison, TX

On-Site Sales Person of the Year - Melodie Monroe

Greymark Construction Company, Houston, TX

Remodeler - Best Historic Renovation - Under $500K | Remodeler - Best Historically Sensitive Renovation - $100K - $250K

Keechi Creek Builders, Houston, TX

Remodeler - Best Bathroom Renovation - $25K - $50K - Farid – Disaster | Remodel Remodeler - Best Specialty Room - Cosco Man Cave

LBJ Construction, Houston, TX

Remodeler - Best Addition - $100K - $250K – Addition | Remodeler - Best Outdoor Living Space - $100K - $250K - Outdoor Living Space

Mike Hollaway Custom Homes, San Antonio, TX

Custom Builder - Best Architectural Design - $2M and Over - Londrie Home | Custom Builder - Best Master Bathroom - $2M and Over - Londrie Master bath

Sitterle Homes, San Antonio, TX

Volume Builder - Best Promotional Video | Volume Builder - Best Special Promotion | Sales Manager of the Year - Rodney Jordan

Traditional Classic Homes, LLC, Richardson, TX

Remodeler - Best Whole House Renovation - $100K - $250K – Kensington

Wright-Built, LLC, Hawkins, TX

Best Special Project - Non-Primary Residence - Red Rooster Icehouse

For a complete listing of award recipients, please visit the Texas Association of Builders Web site at http://www.texasbuilders.org/site/publisher/files/Star%20Awards/Star%20Award%202017_%20Winner%20List%208_3_17.pdf. For more information on StrucSure Home Warranty, please visit http://www.strucsure.com.

About StrucSure Home Warranty

Since 1997, StrucSure Home Warranty has been providing builders, remodelers, and contractors with warranty products that deliver peace of mind. Our warranties protect our clients from expensive claims, liabilities, and legal fees and offer their clients peace of mind through third-party warranty protection that is A-rated with additional reinsurance from Lloyd’s of London. Just like any risk management product, the hope is that you'll never need it, but when a problem emerges, you're glad you're covered!

About StrucSure Risk Management Group

StrucSure Risk Management Group provides risk management products and services to businesses in various construction-related industries. Our family of companies includes StrucSure Home Warranty, LLC, SHW Insurance Services, Inc., Golden Insurance Company, RRG, and Four Points Re, SPC, Ltd. Together, these companies offer sophisticated financial and risk management services, including warranty programs, competitive insurance programs, insurance backing, and reinsurance and alternative financing vehicles.

Contact Adria Ellerbrock, Vice President of Marketing at (303) 806-8688 or visit http://www.strucsure.com and http://www.s-rmg.com for more information.