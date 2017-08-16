Geo Strategy Partners Opens Office in Managua, Nicaragua

While we have been doing research in the region for over ten years, having an operational platform in Nicaragua enhances our ability to not only help our global clients succeed in Latin markets, but also to empower local companies.

Geo Strategy Partners, a leading market research and strategy firm, has opened an office in Managua, Nicaragua to expand the firm’s Business-to-Business (B2B)/Industrial market research and growth strategy capabilities and reach.

"We are excited to be in Nicaragua," commented Geo Strategy Partners Managing Director Mark Towery. "Our talented Managua-based personnel extend our global capabilities with language skills and business knowhow to effectively support our clients’ marketing and strategy needs in Latin America. While we have been doing research in the region for over ten years, having an operational platform in Nicaragua enhances our ability to not only help our global clients succeed in Latin markets, but also to empower local companies."

“This is a win-win in so many ways,” stated Insights Manager, Katherine Zapata. "Because we are also empowering local companies with tools and techniques to be more competitive on a global scale. They know they can no longer rely on 'gut instinct' or personal relationships. They must take a professional and data-driven approach to understanding customers and analyzing markets.”

“As a firm that does both research and strategy,” Towery added, “our market analysis is highly actionable. We do not just deliver data; we help companies interpret that data and convert it to winning go-to-market strategies. In fact, if we do our job correctly, we make the market opportunity and competitive landscape so transparent the strategy reveals itself."

Geo Strategy Partners credits Nicaragua’s economic development agency for supporting its evaluation of the Central American country as an investment destination. “Thanks to the assistance received from PRONicaragua and other partners, we identified a need in the market and stepped in to address it," said Towery.

About Geo Strategy Partners

Geo Strategy Partners is a management consulting firm focused on the market research and strategy needs of B2B and industrial clients. The firm excels at market analysis and modeling, voice of the customer, competitive intelligence, brand awareness and perception, concept testing, middle-market M&A support, and other market penetration and growth services.