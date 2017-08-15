This will be a historic annual meeting for LEAD1 Association for a number of reasons. It will be the first held in Washington, D.C. There will be for the first time a “Celebration of Sports” reception.

The annual meeting of the the LEAD1 Association ("LEAD1") in Washington, D.C., on September 26 and 27, 2017, will also be the largest gathering of athletics directors ("ADs") from the Football Bowl Subdivision ("FBS") at one event in college sports, announced C. Thomas McMillen, President and Chief Executive Officer of LEAD1, which represents the ADs, athletic programs, and student-athletes of the 130 universities of the FBS.

McMillen furthered, "This will be a historic annual meeting for LEAD1 Association for a number of reasons. It will be the first held in Washington, D.C. There will be for the first time a “Celebration of Sports” reception. And now, I am pleased to report, that more than 100 LEAD1 athletic directors will attend, a record number meeting at one event. This is truly a must-attend occasion for all in the college sports community”

The "Celebration of College Sports" reception will be held on September 26, 2017, at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel with invitations extended to members of Congress who represent FBS institutions; along with college sports, conference, and industry leaders. The celebration reception will also feature a video from ESPN that highlights legendary moments in college sports. There will be a luncheon the next day in the House Rayburn Office Building on Capitol Hill to honor to 52 Members of Congress who played sports in college.

For sponsorship information, please contact Otis Wiley at: Otis.Wiley(at)img(dot)com.

About the LEAD1 Association: The Honorable Tom McMillen is President and Chief Executive Officer of the LEAD1 Association, which represents the athletic directors and programs of the Football Bowl Subdivision schools. With 130 member schools in 41 states across America, the primary role of the LEAD1 Association is to support the athletic directors, the sports programs, and the personal development of student-athletes. The mission statement of the LEAD1 Association is, "Supporting the athletic directors of America's leading intercollegiate programs in preparing today's students to be tomorrow's leaders." The LEAD1 Association seeks to accomplish its mission by focusing on shaping the rules of college sports, advocating for our future, building our image, and providing services to our members. For any questions, please contact Jonathan Yates, Director of Communications and Public Affairs for LEAD1 Association, at 301-807-2523, or by email at jonathan(at)lead1a(dot)com, or visit the website at http://www.lead1association.com