Fleets using TMW Systems’ TMW.Suite transportation management solution will be able to leverage driver scorecards and other data-driven tools to increase driver performance and satisfaction through a new business intelligence application. The optional new TMW Driver Management application, announced during the 2017 PeopleNet and TMW in.sight User Conference + Expo, is the latest business-building capability supported through TMW’s Reveal Series business intelligence and data analytics platform.

The TMW Driver Management application generates and embeds customizable driver scorecards and related performance data points within the TMW.Suite driver profile window. This up-to-date, comprehensive snapshot allows managers to track and share each driver’s performance metrics and areas of opportunity for coaching or training. The feature also helps boost driver satisfaction and retention by fostering teamwork among managers and drivers.

“Drivers have increasingly become the face of transportation businesses and the customers and brands they serve. It is critical for fleets of all sizes to work closely with these team members to identify and work toward common objectives,” said Ray West, senior vice president and general manager of TMS solutions for TMW. “TMW Driver Management fosters clear, fact-based communication for continuous improvement and increased driver confidence and satisfaction.”

Unlike other driver management applications, the new TMW solution can aggregate scorecards by team and/or entire fleet to identify common issues, develop appropriate training and other corrective actions and encourage peer alignment in pursuing organizational goals. “This level of communication and team building can help carriers attract and retain the best drivers,” West added.

Integration of TMW Driver Management into TMW.Suite requires a TMW Reveal Series license. The Reveal Series business intelligence platform enables users to leverage the power of big data through advanced, transportation-specific data models and visualization tools. The SaaS-based platform provides a single, comprehensive business intelligence resource for fleets of virtually all sizes, supporting data from leading transportation management systems, mobile communications platforms, asset maintenance solutions and other sources.

To learn more about TMW Driver Management and other Reveal Series applications, contact your TMW representative or call (800) 401-6682.

About TMW Systems

TMW is a leading transportation software provider to commercial and private fleets, brokerage and 3PL organizations. Founded in 1983, TMW has focused on providing enterprise software to the transportation industry, including asset-based and non-asset-based operations as well as heavy-duty vehicle service centers. With offices in Cleveland, Dallas, Indianapolis, Nashville, Oklahoma City, Raleigh, and Vancouver, the company serves over 2,000 customers, including many of the largest, most sophisticated and complex transportation service companies in North America. TMW is a Trimble Company (NASDAQ: TRMB) and part of the international Transportation and Logistics Division.