DSE Announces Their Newest Product Launch: The DLX1251 Rugged Touch Screen

The newly-released, industrial rugged touch screen withstands exposure to extreme temperatures, shock, vibration, and debris.

Digital Systems Engineering is proud to announce the launch of their newest product, the DLX1251.

The industrial rugged touch screen is a drop-in replacement for the widely fielded Planar ® LX1251TI, 997-6192-00LF system. Designed with ruggedness in mind, the DLX1251 withstands exposure to extreme temperatures, shock, vibration, and debris.

The DLX screen features a VGA computer input, (2) RS-170 camera inputs, and a resistive touch screen encased in a fully sealed, hard anodized milled aluminum housing. With a high bright LED backlit LCD, the DLX1251 is a perfect solution for all outdoor environments.

Other features include:

  • 12.1″ TFT AM LCD
  • 800 Nits Brightness
  • XGA (1024 x 768) Resolution
  • Commercially Available Connectors
  • Various Mounting Options
  • IP67/NEMA 6 Sealed Enclosure
  • Low Power Consumption
  • Anti-Reflective & Anti-Glare Treatments

Digital Systems Engineering’s experience in designing durable electronic systems for demanding military and mining applications was leveraged for this extremely rugged product.

About Digital Systems Engineering (DSE):

Digital Systems Engineering (DSE) offers custom design, engineering and manufacturing of rugged mobile mil spec and industrial flat-panel LCD displays and computers for multiple markets—primarily the military, security and industrial.

Since 1995, as a privately held U.S.-owned small business (FAR 19.102), DSE has achieved a worldwide reputation for excellence in the design and manufacture of leading edge, technology driven display and computer products. Learn more about DSE at http://www.digitalsys.com.

