Scottsdale, Arizona (PRWEB) August 15, 2017
Digital Systems Engineering is proud to announce the launch of their newest product, the DLX1251.
The industrial rugged touch screen is a drop-in replacement for the widely fielded Planar ® LX1251TI, 997-6192-00LF system. Designed with ruggedness in mind, the DLX1251 withstands exposure to extreme temperatures, shock, vibration, and debris.
The DLX screen features a VGA computer input, (2) RS-170 camera inputs, and a resistive touch screen encased in a fully sealed, hard anodized milled aluminum housing. With a high bright LED backlit LCD, the DLX1251 is a perfect solution for all outdoor environments.
Other features include:
- 12.1″ TFT AM LCD
- 800 Nits Brightness
- XGA (1024 x 768) Resolution
- Commercially Available Connectors
- Various Mounting Options
- IP67/NEMA 6 Sealed Enclosure
- Low Power Consumption
- Anti-Reflective & Anti-Glare Treatments
Digital Systems Engineering’s experience in designing durable electronic systems for demanding military and mining applications was leveraged for this extremely rugged product.
About Digital Systems Engineering (DSE):
Digital Systems Engineering (DSE) offers custom design, engineering and manufacturing of rugged mobile mil spec and industrial flat-panel LCD displays and computers for multiple markets—primarily the military, security and industrial.
Since 1995, as a privately held U.S.-owned small business (FAR 19.102), DSE has achieved a worldwide reputation for excellence in the design and manufacture of leading edge, technology driven display and computer products. Learn more about DSE at http://www.digitalsys.com.