Digital Systems Engineering is proud to announce the launch of their newest product, the DLX1251.

The industrial rugged touch screen is a drop-in replacement for the widely fielded Planar ® LX1251TI, 997-6192-00LF system. Designed with ruggedness in mind, the DLX1251 withstands exposure to extreme temperatures, shock, vibration, and debris.

The DLX screen features a VGA computer input, (2) RS-170 camera inputs, and a resistive touch screen encased in a fully sealed, hard anodized milled aluminum housing. With a high bright LED backlit LCD, the DLX1251 is a perfect solution for all outdoor environments.

Other features include:



12.1″ TFT AM LCD

800 Nits Brightness

XGA (1024 x 768) Resolution

Commercially Available Connectors

Various Mounting Options

IP67/NEMA 6 Sealed Enclosure

Low Power Consumption

Anti-Reflective & Anti-Glare Treatments

Digital Systems Engineering’s experience in designing durable electronic systems for demanding military and mining applications was leveraged for this extremely rugged product.

About Digital Systems Engineering (DSE):

Digital Systems Engineering (DSE) offers custom design, engineering and manufacturing of rugged mobile mil spec and industrial flat-panel LCD displays and computers for multiple markets—primarily the military, security and industrial.

Since 1995, as a privately held U.S.-owned small business (FAR 19.102), DSE has achieved a worldwide reputation for excellence in the design and manufacture of leading edge, technology driven display and computer products. Learn more about DSE at http://www.digitalsys.com.