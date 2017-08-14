Tecta America Adds to Their Leadership Team

“We are excited to see what Russell and his terrific team will accomplish with Tecta going forward.” – Mark Santacrose, President and CEO, Tecta America Corporation.

Tecta America, the nation’s premier commercial roofing contractor, is proud to announce a new addition has been made to their team of employees, as we welcome a new President to the company.

Tecta America welcomes Russell Johnson as the President of Tecta America Austin, located in Austin (Pflugerville), TX. Russell previously held the role of Senior Estimator in Austin prior his promotion to President. He has worked in the roofing industry for over 30 years, with strong customer and vendor relationships.

Tecta America is in business for the long term with the financial strength, deep bonding capacity and broad insurance coverage that only the industry leader can provide.

About Tecta

Tecta America is the nation’s premier commercial roofing contractor with operations located from coast to coast. Our unyielding commitment to quality, expertise and professionalism is what makes us the industry leader. Installation, repair, emergency damage response, sustainability options and more—we offer the responsiveness of a local roofing contractor backed by the resources and stability you need from a commercial roofing solution. For more information, visit our website at http://www.tectaamerica.com

Company Contact:

Robin Hollerich

507-508-6939

rhollerich(at)tectaamerica(dot)com