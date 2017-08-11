Apiary Fund will host one of the nation’s largest gatherings of traders this weekend during its bi-annual Traders Summit. More than 120 traders will attend the Summit for four days of live currency trading and training with Apiary Fund instructors and risk managers.

“It is very rare to see so many traders gathered in one location for an active trading event,” said Shawn Lucas, Apiary Fund founder, and CEO. “We’ve held the Traders Summit for several years now, but this will be by far our largest group. It is a time when like-mind traders, both professional and in-training, get together to conduct intense live trading, share strategies and develop training techniques from our professional group of instructors and risk managers.”

The Traders Summit:

Dates: August 14-17, 2017

Time: 6:00 am to 3:00 pm each day (8:00 am to 6:00 pm 8/14)

Location: Salt Lake Community College (Miller Conferencing Center), 9750 S 300 W, Sandy, Utah

Register: https://apiaryfund.com/summit.html

During the Traders Summit, each trader uses the Apiary Fund trading platform and manages an active trading account.

“We start trading together as a group early in the morning,” said Lucas. “We then spend the rest of the day on training and developing traders at various levels of experience and ability. By the end of the Traders Summit, we’ve collectively traded hundreds of thousands of dollars in currency trades.”

Apiary Fund develops traders in the financial industry by offering the training, tools, and financial resources to actively manage an investment portfolio. The focus is on helping people develop trading skills in less time and at lower costs through proven trading solutions composed of education, technology and funding.

About Apiary Fund

Located in Orem, Utah, Apiary Fund is a private company that develops traders and gives people the opportunity to seek the freedom of flexible income by trading with its money. Through technology and education, Apiary empowers traders to work toward their path to success. http://www.apiaryfund.com

###