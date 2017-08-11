Altitude Trampoline Park Found a New Home in Columbia, SC

Fort Worth, TX based Vertical LLC., d.b.a. Altitude Trampoline Park, has announced an agreement is in place for a 52,140 sq. ft. facility in Columbus, SC. Company officials state that facility preparations on site have begun and they expect to have the newest Altitude location in full operation by February of 2018. Altitude Columbus will have large party rooms and plenty of in-park party areas for birthdays, corporate team outings, church groups, sports teams or any size group.

“Altitude sets the standard in trampoline family entertainment. We are the leader in customer service, cleanliness, safety, and in growth potential as we support all our franchise parks from every angle.” – Curt Skallerup, Altitude- President/CEO.

The indoor park will include a variety of activities such as a Main Court, Tumble Lane(s), Foam Pit, Extreme Performance Trampolines, Separate Kids Court and Foam Pit, Wipe Out, Trapeze Swing, Battle Beam, Rock Wall and Escape Rooms! The park will also include a Parent Parlor and a Parent Quiet Room.

Altitude’s Columbia will run many promotions like Toddler Time every Monday through Friday from 10 AM- 1 PM, Teen Nights, Friday Night Friendzy, Private Birthday Party Rooms, Party in the Park, and Parent Escape Parties!

“We are very excited to be introducing Altitude to the Columbia area. Our parks offer state of the art equipment, high energy entertainment at affordable prices for families, groups and more. Altitude Trampoline Park places a sharp focus on providing a safe, clean, family friendly environment that will set our park apart.” – Jeff Rutten- Altitude- COO.

Visit our website at http://www.altitudetrampolinepark.com/columbia/ and sign up for our newsletter that includes updates, specials, and more!