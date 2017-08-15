Seven attorneys from Morris County law firm Einhorn Harris have been selected for The Best Lawyers in America© 2018.

“We are proud of our attorneys, not only for the honor of being recognized once again by The Best Lawyers in America©, but for the hard work they do every day, going above and beyond for every client,” says Patricia M. Barbarito, Managing Partner at Einhorn Harris.

Barbarito was selected for the 13th consecutive year for inclusion in The Best Lawyers in America©, in the field of Family Law. She started her law career at Einhorn, Harris, Ascher, Barbarito & Frost more than 35 years ago. Her dedication and compassion to her clients and her devotion to the practice of law have made her one of the most sought-after family law attorneys in the state and continue to set her apart from others in her field. In 2004, Barbarito received the Saul A. Tischler Award from the New Jersey State Bar Association Family Law Section, and in 2016 she was named one of the top 50 Women in Business by NJBIZ.

Bonnie C. Frost was also selected for inclusion in The Best Lawyers in America© 2018 in the fields of Family Law and Family Law Mediation. This marks her third consecutive year of inclusion. Since joining the firm in 1985, Frost has practiced in the areas of family law including matters of divorce, custody, domestic violence and paternity issues. Certified by the American Academy of Matrimonial Lawyers to arbitrate family law matters, she handles family law arbitrations, including appellate arbitrations. Frost is the 2012 Recipient of the Saul Tischler Award by the New Jersey State Bar Association Family Law Section, was a 2016 finalist for New Jersey Law Journal Attorney of the Year, and most recently was selected by the New Jersey State Bar Association as the 2016 Clapp Excellence in CLE Award Winner.

For the third consecutive year, Gary R. Botwinick was also selected for inclusion in The Best Lawyers in America© in the field of Trusts and Estates and, for the first time, in Closely Held Companies and Family Business Law. Botwinick focuses his practice on taxation, trust and estate planning, estate administration, estate litigation, guardianships, special needs law and business law. He is chair of the firm’s Taxation/Trusts & Estates Department and a member of the firm’s Closely Held Business group, and is a Fellow of the American College of Trust and Estate Counsel. Botwinick serves as a Trustee of the Jewish Community Foundation of Greater MetroWest New Jersey, is a member of the Board of the Grotta Fund for Senior Care, and was appointed by Governor Chris Christie as a member of the New Jersey Israel Commission. Botwinick was recently named to the 2017 National Law Journal’s Divorce, Trusts & Estates Trailblazers List.

Mark Wechsler was selected for the third consecutive year for inclusion in The Best Lawyers in America© in the field of Family Law. Wechsler joined Einhorn Harris in 1997 and is a partner in the Matrimonial Department. He has served as lead counsel in trials involving child custody disputes; high-net-worth equitable distribution cases, including valuation disputes involving complex businesses and professional practices; extreme income alimony and child support cases; and domestic violence matters. He has appeared in the family law courts of all 21 New Jersey counties. Wechsler has been certified by the Supreme Court of New Jersey as a matrimonial trial lawyer, and has completed the prestigious Arbitration Training Institute course offered by the American Academy of Matrimonial Lawyers. He is a past President of both the Morris County Bar Foundation and Morris County Bar Association and the 2016 recipient of the Association’s Family Practice Award.

For the third consecutive year, Jason R. Rittie has been selected for inclusion in The Best Lawyers in America© in the fields of Closely Held Companies and Family Business Law; Land Use and Zoning Law; and Real Estate Law. Additionally, Rittie was selected to the Best Lawyers 2018 “Lawyer of the Year” in the Metro Newark area, listing in Closely Held Companies and Family Business Law. Rittie joined the firm in 2002 and became a Partner in 2013. Rittie focuses his practice on complex real estate transactions, particularly in acquisitions and leasing and sale of commercial and residential properties, and represents borrowers, private lenders and banks in commercial and residential finance and mortgage transactions. He also represents property owners and developers in all aspects of land use and zoning. Rittie is Chair of the firm’s Real Estate Department and a member of its Closely Held Business group. He is an officer of the Knights of Columbus Don Bosco Council #7784, and is a Sir Knight (Fourth Degree) member of the PSD Dominic A. Calabrese Assembly #2716.

Stephen P. Haller and Jennie L. Osborne were both selected for the first year of inclusion in The Best Lawyers in America© 2018 in the field of Family Law. Stephen Haller joined Einhorn Harris as a partner in 2004. He is known for being ethical yet relentless in his pursuit of justice for his clients, making him one of the state’s foremost family law experts. He is never afraid of doing what is right for his clients, and is a formidable courtroom opponent. The hallmark case in Haller’s career was his representation of former New Jersey Governor James McGreevey. Mr. McGreevey’s original temporary custody hearing granted his daughter less than equal time with him and he believed that equal time would be in her best interests. There were also substantial issues involving parenting time, celebrity goodwill valuation and employment valuation. Haller was also New Jersey counsel to Christopher Rock in his divorce.

Jennie Osborne joined Einhorn Harris in 2004 and was elevated to Counsel in 2012. Her practice is devoted solely to matrimonial and family law, where she vigorously advocates for clients in all matters pertaining to family disputes including divorce, alimony, child support, child custody and domestic violence, among other areas. Given the emotionally wrenching aspects of many family law cases, especially when children are involved, Osborne works tirelessly to create a solid outcome that won’t be threatened by multiple challenges and changes in the future. Osborne acted as associate trial counsel to McGreevey in his divorce and custody litigation.

