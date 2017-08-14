MediaMax Network Honored with 2017 Small Business Award

"Total team win here! Our success could not be done without great people. We’ve got a great team here who are truly committed to our business, our community, and our clients. And really, that’s the secret to our success".

MediaMax Network (MMN), the leading provider of local advertising solutions, is honored to be recognized for General Excellence in the 2017 Annual Small Business Awards. The Small Business Award is reserved for a business with a maximum of 50 employees that has consistently grown its workforce and revenue, and has demonstrated a commitment to its community. This 914Inc. Magazine recognition will be officially awarded at a ceremony this September 28th at the Crowne Plaza in White Plains, New York.

“We’re honored to be chosen for this award. It’s an exciting time at the company. As advertisers continue to adapt to an evolving media landscape, MediaMax is poised to meet those demands”, stated Steve Portnoy, President and CEO of MediaMax. “We have seen many changes in our company throughout its fourteen years. We are proud of our business, growing platform of local media offerings, and our continued relationships with clients, both local and national.”

As mentioned in the 914Inc. Magazine article, MediaMax started its business as an exclusive partner to Condé Nast in 2003, delivering local media opportunities in magazines such as Vogue, Vanity Fair, The New Yorker and Architectural Digest. The business has since grown significantly, now offering industry-leading, local media strategies using an extensive platform of print, digital, and data solutions.

Aside from business, MediaMax continues to have a strong commitment to giving back to local communities and causes. As part of their MAXCommunity program, they have recently sponsored and participated in the National Brain Tumor Society Fundraiser 5k Walk and are planning to participate in several fall activities such as coat and food drives and park preservation projects”.

Eric Siles, a founding partner of MediaMax, comments, “Total team win here! Our success could not be done without great people. We’ve got a great team here who are truly committed to our business, our community, and our clients. And really, that’s the secret to our success.”

About MediaMax Network

Founded in 2003, MediaMax Network partners with the world’s leading media and digital marketing companies to provide geo-targeted print, data, and digital advertising solutions in hundreds of local markets throughout the U.S. and Canada. As the exclusive local advertising partner of Condé Nast, MMN delivers integrated local ad programs to more than 1,000 clients across a wide range of vertical markets including financial services, travel, healthcare, professional services, and more.

Additional information is available at http://www.mediamaxnetwork.com, on the company’s MaxTalk blog, LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

