nexVortex Acquires Hosted Voice Business from Northwest Vox

As a leader in cloud communications and an industry expert in both SIP Trunking and Hosted Voice Services, nexVortex continues to grow organically and through acquisition, as it has acquired its third Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) company in as many years. Today nexVortex announced that it has acquired the hosted voice business of Northwest Vox, a West Coast based company with headquarters in Everett, Washington.

With a track record of over 8 years of consecutive quarter-over-quarter revenue growth, nexVortex’s strength allows them to take strategic advantage of M&A opportunities when they arise. The UCaaS market continues to grow rapidly and nexVortex does not rule out additional acquisitions in the future.

“A key differentiator of nexVortex is our deep expertise in cloud communications which we have built over the past 11 years of commercial service,” said nexVortex President and CEO, Fred Fromm. “Our tools, processes, and operational discipline allow us to quickly integrate acquired companies like Northwest Vox with minimal disruption. We are looking forward to delivering our new customers the level of Uncommon Service which has become our hallmark.”

“The synergies found both in technology and cultural focus, have been incredible as we’ve worked with the team at nexVortex. The expertise that this acquisition brings to the table, on both sides, is truly exciting,” said Northwest Vox Founder and CEO, Casey Strom. “The increased resources and the experience which the nexVortex team has, makes this a tremendous combination for both companies and for our customers.”

As older circuit switched infrastructure and equipment are retired at an accelerated rate, solutions like those delivered by nexVortex will continue to grow as cloud communication services become the new standard.

About nexVortex

nexVortex is a leader in cloud communications for businesses, specializing in SIP Trunking, multisite voice applications, hosted voice, hosted contact centers, and customized solutions. nexVortex has established itself in the marketplace based on four overarching tenets: Uncommon Service, Uncommon Know-How, Uncommon Commitment, and Uncommon Innovation. These principles drive nexVortex’s mission to provide its customers with the IP knowledge, services, and capabilities they need to improve their business communications.

