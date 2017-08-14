Gestational Diabetes: Tips for a Healthy Mom and Baby

Dr. Kecia Gaither Of all the medical tests expectant mothers undergo in the months before childbirth, perhaps one of the most important evaluates for gestational diabetes.

August 2017 – Of all the medical tests expectant mothers undergo in the months before childbirth, perhaps one of the most important evaluates for gestational diabetes. This pregnancy-related condition – in which hormonal changes cause blood sugar levels to rise dangerously – is increasingly common, but moms-to-be can still take key steps to protect their health and that of their babies, according to perinatal consultant and women’s health expert Kecia Gaither, MD.

According to a 2016 report from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), as many as 9% of pregnant women are diagnosed with gestational diabetes. The condition used to be relatively uncommon, but the rate has risen dramatically in recent years, Dr. Gaither notes.

To evaluate for gestational diabetes, women between the 24th and 28th week of pregnancy undergo a routine screening. This test is performed earlier in pregnancy if certain risk factors are present inclusive of:



African American, American Indian, Asian American Hispanic or Pacific Islander ethnicity

Prior history of gestational diabetes

Presence of obesity

Prior delivery of a large infant (10 pounds or greater)

History of stillbirth

Strong family history of diabetes

The test involves drinking a bottle of a glucose solution (called Glucola), and having blood drawn an hour later to analyze glucose levels. If a woman’s blood sugar is higher than 135 mg/dL, she’s referred for what’s called an oral glucose tolerance test – a more stringent screening involving an overnight fast, consuming another glucose solution and having blood drawn 4 times over 3 hours. An abnormal result confirms the diagnosis of gestational diabetes.

“Moms-to-be shouldn’t panic if their blood sugars show they’ve got gestational diabetes,” explains Dr. Gaither. “There’s nothing they could do to prevent it—but it’s important that the disease is recognized and treated early to afford a good perinatal outcome.”

Gestational diabetes risks to mother and baby

Why is it important to test blood sugar levels during pregnancy? Because when levels rise – and remain – chronically high, gestational diabetes poses particular risks to both mom and baby.

Associated risks to the mother include:



Miscarriage

Pregnancy complications such as preeclampsia- a condition involving seriously high blood pressure that can harm both mother and child

Premature delivery – particularly if gestational diabetes is diagnosed prior to 24 weeks gestation

Delivering an overweight baby (over 10 pounds), which raises the risk of requiring a cesarean birth

Associated risks to the baby include:



Fetal death- due to the excessively high sugar levels in the mother's blood

Birth-related injuries due to larger size

Low blood sugar and electrolyte abnormalities in the neonate after birth

Premature birth

Temporary respiratory problems in the newborn

Jaundice or yellowing of the skin, which resolves with treatment

Unfortunately, not all risks to mom and baby from gestational diabetes disappear after childbirth, Dr. Gaither says. Half or more of women diagnosed with the condition during pregnancy will eventually go on to develop type 2 diabetes. “There’s even research showing that children of women with gestational diabetes are at higher risks of developing type 2 diabetes themselves,” she says.

Tips to control gestational diabetes

If you or a loved one has been diagnosed with gestational diabetes, there’s a lot that can be done to protect both mom’s and baby’s health despite the condition, according to Dr. Gaither. “Some cases can be managed without prescribing insulin – implementation of regular exercise and dietary changes can effect good glucose control,” she says. “Eating fewer sweets and smaller, more frequent meals can greatly impact blood sugar levels for the better.”

Checking blood sugars regularly is an important tactic to ensure levels stay stable; additionally, it’s important that you bring your sugar log to each prenatal visit so your health provider can monitor your progress, Dr. Gaither advises. If insulin is recommended by your doctor, make sure you take it as prescribed.

“Insulin doesn’t cross the placenta, so it won’t affect the baby,” explains Dr. Gaither. “It just helps keep mom’s blood sugars stable, protecting both of them. By taking a few crucial steps, mother and child can both emerge from gestational diabetes in good health.”

Kecia Gaither, MD, MPH, FACOG, a perinatal consultant and women’s health expert, is a double board-certified physician in OB/GYN and Maternal-Fetal Medicine in New York City. http://www.keciagaither.com