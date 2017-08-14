Fieldtrips from Geothermal Resources Council Annual Meeting

GRC Annual Meeting & GEA GeoExpo+ World’s largest annual geothermal conference

The Geothermal Resources Council (GRC) has announced more details of events at the world’s largest annual geothermal conference in Salt Lake City, Utah, USA. Information is available at http://www.geothermal.org/meet-new.html.

In addition to the main event of the GRC Annual Meeting & GEA GeoExpo + taking place October 1-4, 2017, there will be one fieldtrip before the conference and one fieldtrip just after.

From September 28 - October 1, there will an opportunity to visit the geothermal wonderland of Yellowstone National Park in the company of geothermal experts. Duncan Foley and Roy Mink will lead a four-day trip of a lifetime to view the wide range of hydrothermal features set amongst stunning natural scenery and wildlife.

In addition, there will be a two-day tour of fascinating geology and geothermal sites in the south of Utah. On October 4 and 5, Rick Allis, Director and State Geologist of the Utah Geological Survey will lead a group to view geothermal power plants and the site of the Utah-FORGE (Frontier Observatory for Research in Geothermal Energy) project.

The GRC Annual Meeting & GEA GeoExpo + is the industry’s largest annual gathering of leading geothermal energy scientists, producers, renewable energy industry stakeholders, regulators, utilities, and key associated business leaders. The four-day event will offer technical, policy, and market conference sessions, educational seminars, tours of local geothermal and renewable energy projects, a trade show and numerous networking opportunities.

Registration for the GRC Annual Meeting is now open and includes entry to the GEA GeoExpo +. Room reservations can now be made on the GRC website at geothermal.org. A discounted room rate at two hotels is available until September 5, so early reservations are recommended.

For more information about the GRC Annual Meeting & GEA GeoExpo + at the Salt Palace Convention Center, Salt Lake City, Utah, USA, visit http://www.geothermal.org/meet-new.html or call (530) 758-2360.

For information on how to sponsor this event, contact Estela Smith, GRC at (530) 758-2360 or grc(at)geothermal.org.

About the Geothermal Resources Council:

With the experience and dedication of its diverse, international membership bolstering a more than 40-year track record, the Geothermal Resources Council has built a solid reputation as one of the world’s preeminent geothermal associations. The GRC serves as a focal point for continuing professional development for its members through its outreach, information transfer and education services.

