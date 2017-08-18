Commonwealth Pain & Spine is excited to announce that Dr. David Bosomworth and Dr. Brandon Gish will be the primary care physicians at the newly renamed Commonwealth Pain & Spine location in Lexington, KY.” Jeff Ellison, COO of Commonwealth Pain & Spine

For many years, Dr. Saroj Dubal has expertly served the Lexington community in the field of pain management. Dr. Dubal has announced that she is retiring. As part of that announcement, Commonwealth Pain & Spine is excited to announce that they have merged with Advanced Pain Medicine.

Effective immediately, the 101 Prosperous Place #300 location of Advanced Pain Medicine will now be a part of the Commonwealth Pain & Spine family of clinics. “With over seven locations and 30 providers, Commonwealth Pain & Spine is fast becoming the largest and most well-respected comprehensive pain management network in our region,” Jeff Ellison COO of Commonwealth Pain & Spine. This recent growth is due in part to:



A commitment to attracting, retaining and nurturing a staff of the best and brightest pain management experts in the nation – physicians and support staff alike.

Committing to a patient-centered delivery model.

Responsibly serving the needs of their patients and leading efforts to reduce opioid dependency in the communities they serve and;

Making a commitment to research, development and execution of evolving, non-narcotic, state-of-the-art procedures, treatments, therapies and ancillary services.

“Commonwealth Pain & Spine is excited to bring their passion for serving patients, their well-rounded comprehensive approach to managing chronic pain and a message of opioid awareness rooted in a desire to fight prescription medication abuse to the Lexington community,” Kyle Young MD, Managing Partner of Commonwealth Pain & Spine.

“With the departure of Dr. Dubal, Commonwealth Pain & Spine is excited to announce that Dr. David Bosomworth and Dr. Brandon Gish will be the primary care physicians at the newly renamed Commonwealth Pain & Spine location in Lexington, KY,” Jeff Ellison, COO of Commonwealth Pain & Spine.

Dr. Bosomworth has been serving the Lexington community for over 20 years and is excited to join the CP&S team. Dr. Bosomworth earned his Doctor of Medicine degree from the University of Kentucky and has completed Postdoctoral Training in Anesthesiology as a Resident at the Chandler Medical Center, University of Kentucky, Lexington, Kentucky. He also earned a B.A. in Psychology from the University of Kentucky. Dr. Bosomworth is a member of the American Academy of Pain Medicine, the American Board of Independent Medical Examiners, and the American Board of Anesthesiology. Dr. Bosomworth also served as an Assistant Professor of Anesthesiology in Lexington, Kentucky.

Dr. Gish graduated from Centre College, received his medical degree from the University of Kentucky College of Medicine, and completed residency in Anesthesiology at the University of Kentucky where he served as Chief Resident. He has recently completed a Fellowship in Pain Medicine at Vanderbilt University. Dr. Gish has been certified by the American Board of Anesthesiology and been named a Foundation for Anesthesia Education and Research (FAER) scholar. While a student, he coincidentally was awarded the Peter P. Bosomworth Excellence in Anesthesiology award, as well as Outstanding Senior Resident and Senior Academic Excellence awards during his training. Dr. Gish lives in Lexington with his wife and their twin children.