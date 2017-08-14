Bass River Marina Exclusive Dealer for Blackfin Lin

Bass River Marina of Dennis, MA, is proud to be the official stocking dealer of New England for Blackfin Boats, an iconic brand and legendary name.

Built on the motto of a tradition of toughness, the brand has a storied history in New England but had been out of the market in recent years. Robert Bratton, general manager of Bass River Marina, noted how thrilled he is that his company is the first Northeast dealership selling the brand “designed by fishermen, but built for life.”

“Bass River Marina is very excited about this partnership,” said Bratton. “The boat line continues with its legendary performance, durability and fishability and is now enhanced with the latest boat building technology. This high-quality boat line certainly fits the marina’s model of delivering a quality product at a fair price. Stand-by...this is going to be huge.”

Blackfin, a classic name in fishing boats, is now part of a $100 million company with more than 30 years experience in boat building. These all new yacht-grade fishing boats are built in a state-of-the-art facility in Florida by a team of craftsmen and engineers. The line features Advanced Carbon Fiber Technology, solid composite running surfaces, Core Rigid Technology and more.

For more information, visit http://bassrivermarina.com/

or http://www.blackfinboats.com/