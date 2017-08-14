“The SureStay Plus Hotel Houston Medical Center is a welcomed addition to our growing portfolio of SureStay® Hotels,” said Shane Platt, Managing Director of SureStay Hotel Group.

The SureStay Plus Hotel Houston Medical Center is opening its doors in Houston, Texas, and inviting travelers to experience one of the newest hotel brands in the industry – the SureStay Hotel Group.

The SureStay Plus Hotel Houston Medical Center will provide guests with an experience they can count on and the amenities today’s travelers have come to expect. SureStay’s service promise reflects the brand and the hotel’s commitment to providing quality service and value to its guests: “If something goes wrong, we will make it right. You should feel sure about your stay.”

Located at 6700 S Main Street, Houston, Texas, the hotel features 100 well-appointed guest rooms and 25 suites, complete with mini fridges and microwaves. The SureStay Plus Hotel Houston Medical Center also offers a 24-hour fitness center, indoor pool and hot tub, a guest laundry facility, complimentary hot deluxe breakfast and 1,400 square feet of meeting space – providing guests with the superior comfort and utmost value they want out of their stay.

The property’s location is right in the heart of the Houston Medical Center, one of the best hospitals and research facilities in the country; and for added convenience, the SureStay Plus Hotel Houston Medical Center offers guests a complimentary shuttle service to the hospital. The hotel’s location is also optimal for guests interested in exploring nearby attractions like the Houston Zoo, Houston Museum of Natural Science, Children’s Museum, Downtown Houston, plus NRG Stadium, Minute Maid Park and the Toyota Center.

“The SureStay Plus Hotel Houston Medical Center is a welcomed addition to our growing portfolio of SureStay® Hotels,” said Shane Platt, Managing Director of SureStay Hotel Group. “We are thrilled to bring this new hotel brand to such an important location in Houston and believe this hotel will be an affordable, quality lodging option for travelers in this area.”

“We are committed to providing our guests with the amenities they look for in a hotel stay – free high-speed internet throughout the hotel, complimentary hot deluxe breakfast, and quality customer care,” said Pervez Ahmad, general manager of the SureStay Plus Hotel Houston Medical Center. “Travelers visiting Houston can be sure about their stay at our hotel.”

Reservations may be booked by calling 1-800-827-8298 or by visiting BestWestern.com.

About Best Western® Hotels & Resorts:

