It was in ISAR’s Spring 1992 Newsletter that ISAR first announced the program that now, a quarter-century later, has consistently focused domestic and international attention on the dog and cat overpopulation problem: INTERNATIONAL HOMELESS ANIMALS’ DAY.

Conceived and commemorated originally in 1992, ISAR’s International Homeless Animals’ Day is the first and only domestic and worldwide event that addresses the companion animal overpopulation problem and urgent need for affordable spay/neuter programs. On International Homeless Animals’ Day, ISAR along with animal protection organizations, humane societies, rescue groups, veterinary professionals, caring individuals, public officials, and animal-friendly businesses from throughout the United States, Mexico, Canada and elsewhere abroad join together to send the spay/neuter and adoption message.

This domestic and worldwide effort is aimed at the euthanasia and suffering of unwanted companion animals. Since its inception, ISAR’s International Homeless Animals’ Day has continued to grow and gain momentum in the war against dog and cat overpopulation. To date, ISAR’s International Homeless Animals’ Day observances have been held in all 50 states and the District of Columbia, in over 50 countries, on 6 continents, and on-line!

ISAR’s IHAD activities include candlelight vigils, adopt-a-thons, spay/neuter clinics, microchip clinics, blessings of the animals, and heartfelt speeches given by council members, local veterinarians, humane officers and shelter personnel. Additional activities include slideshows, rallies, dog walks, open houses, award ceremonies, live music, raffles, and games.

All 2017 confirmed IHAD events are listed on ISAR’s website: http://isaronline.org/programs/international-homeless-animals-day-ihad/

ISAR is asking our friends and supporters to take this opportunity, on August 19, 2017, to unite with animal advocates from around the globe to shed light on the tragedy of pet overpopulation— and the spay/neuter solution.

ISAR once again offers a virtual vigil on its website, http://isaronline.org/ihad-candlelight-vigil/, for the 16th straight year where viewers can light a candle online in honor or in memory of a beloved companion animal.

For those who live in an area without a confirmed International Homeless Animals’ Day event, ISAR encourages individuals to visit their local animal shelter/humane society and inquire about adoption and volunteer opportunities.

Please join us on International Homeless Animals’ Day! There is no a better time than the present to create positive change for unwanted animals.