Trucking fleets using TMW Systems’ Innovative IES®, Access, or Access Plus transportation management solutions can now extend real-time order and shipping information to their customers with the IES Freight Tracker® portal, an integrated customer service and dispatch solution introduced today. Replacing TMW’s Pressurize platforms, the new visibility portal enables carriers to improve customer satisfaction through accurate, transparent and timely order updates.

“More than ever before, transportation and logistics providers are facing pressure to provide customers with transparency into every step of the delivery process,” said Ray West, senior vice president and general manager of TMS solutions for TMW. “With the launch of the IES Freight Tracker portal, we are enabling Innovative IES users to meet these heightened expectations by giving them a way to provide customers with accurate, up-to-date load status whenever and wherever they want to access them.”

Designed with customer satisfaction in mind, the IES Freight Tracker portal is a scalable and cost-effective customer support tool that integrates into a user’s existing Innovative IES platform. The web-based solution allows carriers to view shipments from multiple customer codes and utilize drag-and-drop functionality to reposition shipment details.

With the new portal, users can offer their customers configurable, secure access to real-time delivery details. Transportation providers can easily customize settings for each customer, allowing them to view orders based on type (shipper, bill to, load at and consignee) and to sort and filter shipment details. In addition, customers can use the portal to access shipment documents and related images, export shipment data to Excel and create up to seven hyperlinks to important documents indexed by order number.

Implementation of the IES Freight Tracker portal requires the use of Innovative IES, Access or Access Plus solutions in version R9.7 or later along with the Innovative Web Edition module. Other requirements include an internet-connected device with a web browser and business-quality internet bandwidth.

To learn more about the IES Freight Tracker portal or any of TMW Systems’ other transportation industry solutions, contact your TMW representative or call (800) 401-6682.

About TMW Systems

TMW is a leading transportation software provider to commercial and private fleets, brokerage and 3PL organizations. Founded in 1983, TMW has focused on providing enterprise software to the transportation industry, including asset-based and non-asset-based operations as well as heavy-duty vehicle service centers. With offices in Cleveland, Dallas, Indianapolis, Nashville, Oklahoma City, Raleigh, and Vancouver, the company serves over 2,000 customers, including many of the largest, most sophisticated and complex transportation service companies in North America. TMW is a Trimble Company (NASDAQ: TRMB) and part of the international Transportation and Logistics Division.

