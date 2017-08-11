Greenberg Traurig Sponsors San Jose Jazz Summer Fest

Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP is proud to sponsor San Jose Jazz Summer Fest for the fourth year in a row. The annual three-day festival will take place Aug.11 through Aug.13 in San Jose, CA, at the Plaza de Cesar Chavez Park. The firm will also host, and Shareholder James J. DeCarlo will speak at, the annual VIP Mayor's Brunch Aug. 12.

“I am proud to support the San Jose Jazz Summer Fest and Mayor’s Brunch for the last four years,” said DeCarlo. “This event highlights the eclectic spirit of San Jose, and how music brings together members of the community to celebrate in a unique way.”

In addition to DeCarlo, the invite-only brunch will feature community leaders as well as San Jose Jazz members, and include an address by San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo.

Summer Fest has grown to include over 100+ performances by artists representing genres including jazz, blues, Latin, salsa, R&B, funk, New Orleans, zydeco and more. Friday’s headliner is George Clinton and the Parliament Funkadelic. According to San Jose Jazz Festival’s website, this year’s Summer Fest welcomes a handful of distinguished artists arriving in San Jose from various destinations throughout the world. Some will be offering a fascinating merger of differing musical styles, while others are a testament to the global impact of American jazz and blues music.

About Greenberg Traurig, LLP

