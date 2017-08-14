Wiivv at Lululemon SeaWheeze 2017 Wiivv is a friend and locally-based tech startup that’s doing awesome work in bringing custom and function to the foot, and we’re exploring interesting ways to potentially bring these rich experiences to the guest." – Jordan Goldfarb, Lululemon Whitespace

Wiivv Wearables Inc., a Vancouver and San Diego-based consumer technology company that creates custom-fit footwear and apparel through its award-winning app, is pleased to have been invited to join Lululemon (NASDAQ: LULU) Whitespace (Advanced R&D) in presenting the future of custom-fit products at the 2017 SeaWheeze Half Marathon in Vancouver, BC on August 11, 2017.

At an interactive showcase hosted by Lululemon Whitespace (Advanced R&D) and exclusive to SeaWheeze, Wiivv offered over 13,000 guests and the public an opportunity to holistically experience what is now possible through body data capture and how custom is revolutionizing what we wear, now and in the future. Custom products feel, function and fit in an entirely new way, so guests were invited to experience tactile environments and have their feet individually scanned and analyzed with Wiivv’s proprietary technology.

Says Jordan Goldfarb, Lululemon’s Director of Whitespace (Advanced R&D) Strategy, “We’re putting on a showcase that demonstrates what precision engineering of movement and sensation can mean to the guest. To do this, we are bringing in friends and innovative brands to come on this journey with us. Wiivv is a friend and locally-based tech startup that’s doing awesome work in bringing custom and function to the foot, and we’re exploring interesting ways to potentially bring these rich experiences to the guest.”

Wiivv designs and manufactures custom-fit, 3D-printed insoles designed to support the the body’s biomechanics from the foot up the kinetic chain to the lower back. Wiivv Insoles are biomechanically designed to relieve plantar fasciitis, foot pain and foot fatigue. Wiivv also recently completed a record-breaking Kickstarter campaign for their Custom Fit Sandals (the most-funded 3D printed product ever) and will be the first custom-fit footwear to be manufactured at scale.

Wiivv’s award-winning foot capture app for iOS and Android is behind the Wiivv Insole and Sandal’s revolutionary customization. Using over 200 data points on each foot captured by the Wiivv app and any smartphone camera, Wiivv’s cutting-edge technology allows computer algorithms to pinpoint the unique length, width and arch height of each person’s unique feet, creating insoles and footwear with an accurate, customized fit.

“Exploring and dreaming up something special to showcase with our friends at Whitespace for SeaWheeze has been fun and very rewarding for all involved,” says Shamil Hargovan, Wiivv’s CEO and Co-Founder. “Lululemon is known for its leadership in product design and development with biomechanics, fit and feel; we’re fully committed to those principles as well. Everything we do is about helping people add active, meaningful years to their lives. SeaWheeze is an iconic annual event that gives us a fantastic opportunity to engage with Lululemon guests one-on-one, and to introduce how body-perfect products can help support them in being their unique and best selves.”

SeaWheeze is Lululemon’s sixth annual half-marathon and Festival in its home city, featuring warm-up and warm-down yoga sessions; an artisan market; a Lululemon SeaWheeze Showcase store; and a waterfront course along the breathtaking Vancouver seawall.

ABOUT WIIVV

Wiivv is a leading consumer technology company that creates custom footwear, apparel and wearables using body-perfect capture technology, accessible by everyone with a smartphone. Founded in the summer of 2014 by two Forbes’ 30 Under 30 honorees, Wiivv is using the best in computer vision, biomechanics, and digital manufacturing to promote body alignment and enhance human anatomy, starting with its Custom Fit 3D Printed Insoles and now Custom Fit Sandals.

Wiivv’s team is comprised of industry leaders in 3D printing and wearable technologies from companies including Apple®, Microsoft®, HP®, Google®, Nike® and Land Rover®. Wiivv is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada with an R&D manufacturing facility in San Diego, California.

