“We are excited to be working with Ayres on this incredible venture. This hotel will be a great expansion for them and for Integral Communities,” Lance Waite, Principal of Integral Communities.

Visitors and business travelers will soon have the opportunity to stay in a new boutique hotel in Vista, California. Integral Communities and Ayres Hotels proudly announce the acquisition of a new location in the city. The future hotel will be located on the premier Palomar Airport Road corridor between the 5 and 15 freeways.

Ayres Hotel Vista will offer 103 comfortable guestrooms and suites, a pool, gym, conference area and restaurant facility. “We are excited to be working with Ayres on this incredible venture. This hotel will be a great expansion for them and for Integral Communities,” Lance Waite, Principal of Integral Communities. “This area of Vista is prime for tourist and business travelers. Within close proximity to Legoland, Vista Business Park and Cal State San Marcos this location offers exceptional access.” The property is within five miles of McLellan – Palomar Airport which makes it well situated to service the business communities of both Carlsbad and Vista.

Grading for the hotel is expected to commence this fall, with construction anticipated to take 18 to 24 months. The hotel will be accompanied by 189 condominium units within the Skyline development.

About Integral Communities

Formed in 2003, Integral Communities mission is to lead the real-estate industry through strategy and creative design - focusing on the betterment of the communities in which they work. Integral Communities creates new opportunities from underutilized or undeveloped parcels of land through value-added land planning. The firm employs highly disciplined and time-tested concepts for improved ways of evaluating and executing on real estate acquisitions that result in refined land development solutions that better serve the needs of communities today. Integral's focus, strategy and expertise create and provide excellent value- added ownership and development opportunities for the company and its partners. This unique philosophy and ethic keeps Integral among the leading diversified real estate development companies in the West. Visit the company online at http://www.integralcommunities.com

About Ayres Hotels

In the hotel business since 1984, Ayres Hotels are a family owned and operated collection of handcrafted boutique hotels in premier California locations dedicated to excellence in hospitality and providing an unparalleled product. The collection is built on a foundation of inviting, personalized service while being a supportive organization that reflects a culture of caring for its guests and team members. The Ayres family has been a leader in the California residential and commercial real estate industry for more than a century. Visit the company online at http://www.ayreshotels.com