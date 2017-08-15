Slide UX Announces Two Senior Hires to Meet Growing Creative Demand

The lines between product, marketing, and content are dissolving. Adding Cat and Jeff to our team ensures we’re staffed with talent to serve every type of digital business.

Slide UX, a user experience design consultancy, recently announced the creative team of Cat and Jeff Battson have joined as Senior Producer and Creative Director, respectively. With a combined 45 years' experience in the design industry, Cat and Jeff will quickly boost Slide UX's capacity to execute sophisticated design project. Cat will focus on client care, working closely with customer to solve business problems through strategic design thinking. As Creative Director, Jeff will generate original, inspired communication and interaction design concepts.

Prior to joining Slide UX, Cat and Jeff Battson founded and operated Tribe Creative, an agency focusing on brand development and digital design. Working as a team, they created experiences for brands like Lamkin Golf Grips, Jimbo’s…*Naturally!*, First American, CoreLogic, Anthem, and ClosingCorp. They also have a history with Slide UX that led naturally to their addition to the Slide UX team. As Tribe Creative, Cat and Jeff often partnered with Slide UX to add creative capacity for large design projects involving brand and marketing design.

“After partnering with Slide UX on several projects,” said Cat Battson, “we began to recognize our shared values and work styles. We enjoyed such innate collaboration that coming together now feels like an obvious and advantageous next step for all of us.”

“Creative people want to work with other creative people,” Jeff added. “We're excited to be joining a team that's as passionate about creative quality as we are. We expect colorful and productive workdays ahead.”

Cat and Jeff are joining the firm during a period of steady growth. In the past year, Slide UX has added several national brands like Sysco and ICF International to its roster, while continuing to maintain longtime client relationships like SolarWinds and A Place for Mom. On top of new bookings, Slide UX has seen an increased demand in the types of services required by its clients:

“As software increasingly becomes the cornerstone of our clients' business, they often need our help beyond traditional user experience research and design,” said Erin Young, founder of Slide UX. “They want digital-first brand and marketing strategies that deliver a compelling story in every channel. The lines between product, marketing, and content are dissolving. Adding Cat and Jeff to our team ensures we're staffed with talent to serve every type of digital business.”

“Plus,” added Young, “they're just great human beings. For me it's all about relationships and choosing to work with teammates and clients I enjoy. ”

