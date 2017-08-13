BuildingBenjamins.com Robo with Alternatives Launches

Summit, New Jersey (August 10, 2017) – Building Benjamins, a division of Tradition Capital Management, LLC. announces the launch of their new robo advisor. Tradition’s partnership with digital wealth management technology provider, Invessence, allows investors with as little as $50,000 access to investment strategies once only available to $10 million investors.

This low cost improvement to traditional investing focuses on creating stronger performing portfolios using wiser diversification. Building Benjamins’ six risk-adjusted investment portfolios mix low cost ETFs and mutual funds that invest in U.S. stocks, bonds, reinsurance, real estate, international investments, and other diversifying assets. The addition of diversifying assets to the portfolio can increase the expected return over a traditional stock and bond portfolio with the same risk level. The portfolio holdings are managed by Tradition’s experienced investment committee.

“While these strategies have typically been marketed to clients with assets over $10 million, we see a real opportunity to offer these stronger, wiser diversified portfolios to a broader investor market,” states Benjamin C. Halliburton, founder and CEO of Tradition. “The use of diversifying assets such as reinsurance, alternative lending, real estate, and variance risk premium harvesting in an online platform sets Building Benjamins apart from other robo advisors. Wiser Diversification and Stronger Portfolios in combination with lower fees, 0.45%, give investors a portfolio with an expected return that is higher than the old 60% stocks and 40% bonds balanced portfolio at the same level of risk.”

With a minimum investment of $50,000, an investor can open an account through an online process, select an appropriate recommended portfolio and have it periodically rebalanced over time. Building Benjamins has partnered with Invessence to provide the technology for the digital wealth management platform.

About Building Benjamins:

Building Benjamins is a division of Tradition Capital Management, an SEC Registered Investment Adviser (RIA) and provides portfolio management and related services for a fee. Founded in 2000, Tradition manages over $500,000,000 in assets and has over 250 years of combined investing experience on its Investment Committee. For more information, please visit BuildingBenjamins.com. More information about Tradition is available at TraditionAdvisers.com.

About Invessence, Inc.:

Invessence provides white-labeled digital wealth management technology that enables global asset managers, broker-dealers, and advisors to deliver their investment solutions at scale. The flexible technology provides a dynamic user experience for both the advisor and investor by simplifying the entire investing process – client on-boarding, portfolio construction, record keeping, and rebalancing – into a streamlined online solution. Invessence provides services globally. For additional information, visit Invessence.com.

Building Benjamins is a division of Tradition Capital Management, LLC (Tradition), an SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission) Registered Investment Adviser under the Federal Investment Advisers Act and provides portfolio management and related services for a fee. Nothing in this release should be considered a solicitation to buy or an offer to sell shares of any security or service in any jurisdiction where the offer or solicitation would be unlawful under the securities laws of such jurisdiction. Investing in stocks and other risk assets could result in losses and positive returns are not guaranteed. Diversification only reduces risk of capital loss but does not eliminate these risks. Expected returns, expected risk, and long-term targeted returns are not forecasted returns or risks but are only statistical definitions for modeling purposes. Actual results could vary materially from these returns and could result in losses. Financial assets are also exposed to potential inflation and liquidity risks. Past performance is not indicative of future results, and all investments could lose value in the future. At a given time, any risk asset class or asset may lose value and result in substantial losses. Tradition does not make any assertions, estimates or guarantees about future results. Copies of the ADV and Privacy policy are available upon request.