Lauren Trogdon’s new book God Mail ($11.99, paperback 9781498499095; $5.99, eBook, 9781498499101) encourages readers to pursue higher levels of receiving and understanding God’s voice; specifically, through the avenue of dreams. In reading and applying this book, the reader will learn ways to develop their spiritual muscles in the realm of dreams; growing in discernment on what is being revealed, how to interpret, and faith action steps needed. God Mail emphasizes the need to draw close to the Lord and to pursue purity of heart so that discernment can increase in understanding dreams through fellowship with the Holy Spirit. Dreams are a significant communication tool for the church today.

Lauren writes, “While we can’t characterize God in fullness, this book helps break down the different categories, functions, and voices dreams consist of with Biblical backing and relevant experiences. The ultimate goal is to inspire intimacy with the Godhead and support His Kingdom purposes. The testimony of Jesus is the spirit of prophecy (Rev 19:10). We need to be prophesying what Jesus is testifying and that alone is more newsworthy than any worldly news.”

Lauren has been receiving dreams from the Lord since she was a child. She grew up in Spirit filled churches and has been used to speak prophetic insight into churches, regions, and help build up others in the realm of dreams and divine revelation.

Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world’s largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 12,000 titles published to date. Retailers may order God Mail through Ingram Book Company and/or Spring Arbor Book Distributors. The book is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

