Coherix Forms Strategic Partnerships With Integro Technologies

Coherix, Inc., a global leader in Three-Dimensional (3D) Machine Vision, today announced a new strategic partnership with Integro Technologies. The partnership recognizes Integro as an official system integrator of Coherix robust 3D machine vision solutions, and enables Coherix to serve a wider customer base in automotive, aerospace, electronics and other industries.

Based in Salisbury, NC, Integro is a leading machine vision integrator providing turnkey inspection solutions, consulting, onsite support, and customer training services. An AIA-certified integrator, Integro is experienced in vision inspection, such as color matching, robot guidance, cap and color inspection, 3D imaging, and ID verification. Under the partnership, customers can expect Integro to deliver innovative machine vision solutions integrated with Coherix robust 3D error proofing solutions, including Predator3D™ adhesive and sealant bead inspection and Robust3D™ error proofing and assembly verification. Integro is also authorized to provide trainings to customers.

"We are very excited about forming a strategic partnership with Integro," said Dwight Carlson, CEO and Chairman of Coherix, Inc. "By combining Coherix's expertise in Robust 3D machine vision technologies, with Integro's system integration specialty, we will provide the best inline 3D error proofing solutions to help customers increase yield, improve quality, and reduce cost."

“Coherix provides a number of unique, inline 3D image formation techniques and solutions to difficult problems,” said Shawn Campion, President and CEO of Integro Technologies. “The Coherix inline 3D technology is unparalleled in the current market. Integro Technologies is enthusiastic about the technology, and the feedback from our customers has been tremendous. We look forward to a successful partnership that provides invaluable benefits to our customers. ”

About Coherix, Inc.

Coherix, Inc. develops and manufactures high-speed, high-definition 3D machine vision products that enable our customers to manage high-volume precision manufacturing processes. Coherix products are designed for inspection and error-proofing in the automotive, semiconductor, and electronics industries. Coherix is committed to producing the highest performing 3D machine vision products at the lowest Total Cost of Ownership. Coherix customers and partners include global end users, system integrators, and distributors, who demand 100 percent reliability that Coherix products provide. Headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan, the company has offices in the United States, China, Germany, Singapore, and Japan. Visit website at: http://www.coherix.com.

About Integro Technologies

Integro Technologies is a leader in machine vision integration in North America. With over 2,000 installations and more than 700 clients worldwide, Integro Technologies is an innovator in machine vision and system integration providing turnkey solutions, consulting, and support services for a wide range of industries. Integro Technologies has been named the 2017 System Integrator of the Year by Control Engineering and Plant Engineering magazines, a System Integrator Giant for five consecutive years, and a 2016 Inc 5000 company. For more information about Integro Technologies, visit their website at http://www.Integro-Tech.com.

