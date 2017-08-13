EB-5 & Investment Immigration Expo in Mumbai

EB5 Investors Magazine – an industry-leading immigration investment portal, conference series and magazine devoted to helping investors, attorneys, developers and EB-5 professionals -- is hosting an India-focused conference in Mumbai, on Oct. 4-5, 2017 at the St. Regis Mumbai. The company is a leading advocate and networking hub for the EB-5 Immigrant Investor Program, an investment-based government sponsored visa program allowing an alternative route to U.S. permanent residency.

Currently one of the fastest growing global markets, India has yielded a 55 percent increase in the number of EB-5 immigrant investors receiving visas from 2014-2016 and is on pace for a record number of EB-5 petitions this year, according to the U.S. State Department. Indian nationals are lining up to invest at least $500,000 in U.S.-based projects, which will generate U.S. jobs and enable them and their family members the opportunity to live the American dream.

The main driver of this demand is the desire of the younger generation to study and work in the U.S. Since Brexit, the number of Indians applying to U.K. educational establishments has fallen by 44 percent from a 2011 high. Instead, Indians are now turning to North America to pursue their higher education. In the 2015-16 academic year, the Institute of International Education reported a 30 percent increase in applicants from India and, because H-1B is no longer a reliable platform, parents are increasingly considering EB-5 as a viable investment option for their children’s future.

Despite increasing participation in the program, the Indian market is still vastly undeveloped compared to other countries such as China. To help guide the Indian community through the program requirements and immigration process, EB5 Investors Magazine is bringing its extensive network and educational experience to Mumbai in an expo that will feature some of the top professionals in the EB-5 industry.

India’s GDP is expected to grow by more than 7 percent in 2017, creating even more high net worth families with an appetite for U.S. residency. As such, immigration attorneys, migration agencies, wealth advisors and developers predict India’s EB-5 industry will continue along a solid growth path.

Showcase your brand and reach this growing market at EB5 Investors Magazine’s premier conference at the St. Regis Mumbai on Oct 4-5. It will showcase the industry’s principal professionals and provide a distinguished delegation of industry experts to educate high net worth Indian nationals and wealth professionals on how to successfully navigate the investment path to gain U.S. permanent residency.