Softtek Achieves ISO 27001 Certification

This recognition stems from the three pillars that serve as the core of Softtek’s information security practice: confidentiality, availability and integrity.

Softtek, the leading global IT services provider dedicated to creating value through technology, today announced it has received the ISO 27001:2013 certification, the latest, most robust family of standards for information security management systems, superseding ISO 27001:2005.

“Softtek is committed to the highest standards of information security, for our customers and all of our stakeholders,” said Eva Longoria, security audit leader at Softtek. “I am very proud of the diligent effort that led to this achievement as well as the team who will drive our aggressive plan to roll out the new standard. Furthermore, this recognition stems from the three pillars that serve as the core of Softtek’s information security practice: confidentiality, availability and integrity.”

In June, Softtek was certified at three of its largest Global Delivery Centers (GDCs) in Mexico: Aguascalientes, Monterrey and Mexico City. This is the latest achievement in a rollout process and follows a certification at Softtek’s in Sao Paulo and Fortaleza, Brazil.

The rollout process is in progress through the rest of Softtek’s Global Delivery Centers in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The schedule calls for audit and certification of the following sites during 2017 and 2018: Ensenada, Mexico; A Coruna, Spain; Bangalore, India. Other delivery centers in Latin America will also be certified during that period. External auditing was performed by Fundacion Vanzolini, one of the leading certification firms in Latin America.

About Softtek

Founded in 1982, Softtek is a global company helping organizations bridge the digital gap. With presence in North America, Latin America, Europe and Asia, Softtek provides Global 2000 organizations with technology solutions that create value through technology. Visit http://www.softtek.com, follow @Softtek, connect with Softtek on LinkedIn and read Softtek’s blog.